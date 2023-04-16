Jelena Brooks arrives at the Partizan match | Sport

Jelena Brooks cannot wait for the matches between Partizan and Real Madrid in the Euroleague.

Izvor: mn press/youtube/EuroLeague Women

She won last year Euroleague with yours Sopronom, and this year he will come to support Partizan in the attack on this trophy! One of the best Serbian basketball players of all time Jelena Bruks announced on Twitter that she will do her best to make it to the first match of the quarter-final series between Real and Partizan, which will be played in the Belgrade Arena.

The meeting in which the Spaniards have already written off Partizan starts with duels in Madrid, and then the “royal club” will arrive in Belgrade to play with the black and whites. There, the black and white will have a cheerleader who knows how to win titles like this:

“May 2nd! Location “Belgrade Arena”. Put on the to-do list!“, Jelena Brooks wrote, and Danilo Andušić, the defender of the Black and Whites, answered her: “See you?“, to which she wrote: “I sincerely hope so.“

Last year, Jelena Brooks was one of the key basketball players in Sopron’s quest for the European title. In the final, the Hungarian team defeated Fenerbahçe 60:55, and the Serbian representative had 9 points and 11 rebounds, and spent 39 minutes on the court. She lifted the cup as the captain, and Nevena Jovanović was also in the Sopron team.

Jelena Brooks never played for Partizan in her career, as she played for Šumadija from Kragujevac, Dubočica from Leskovac and Vojvodina in Serbia. With the Serbian national team, he has two golds and a bronze at the European Championships, as well as a bronze at the Olympic Games.