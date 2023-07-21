Jelena Dimitrijević was overturned by the waves Entertainment

Serbian presenter Jelena Dimitrijević tried to shoot challenging shots in the sea, but she did not expect this.

Jelena shared the moment when she was filming on the beach, and then the bad luck that happened to her. She first filmed in a bikini that highlighted her silicone breasts in the foreground, and then she was suddenly covered by a strong wave.

“Beautiful Crete cannot be entered without injury“, the presenter jokingly wrote.

By the way, Helena Topalović’s husband, Dragan Aleksić, was married to Jelena Dimitrijević, with whom he has a child, before marrying her. Jelena once spoke about her marriage with her ex-husband Dragan Aleksić. She then revealed that she is not in a good relationship with the father of her child and that she is not interested in the fairy tale that the daughter of singer Milan Topalović shows on social networks, and even threatened them.



