Home » Jelena Karleuš album Alfa | Fun
World

Jelena Karleuš album Alfa | Fun

by admin
Jelena Karleuš album Alfa | Fun

After a 10-year hiatus, Jelena Karleuša finally released her long-awaited album “Alfa”.

Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshot

Jelena Karleuša, after finding herself at the center of a scandal due to the shutdown of her YouTube account, finally pleased all her loyal fans who have been eagerly awaiting her new album called “Alfa”. She fulfilled her promise and after the first track and the video in which she changed outfits and hairstyles from minute to minute and in which she was, as they say, “covered more of her hair than her body”, she finally released all 10 new tracks.

Completely different from everything she’s done so far, it’s an understatement, Karleuša has “heated up” YouTube, and numerous views and comments are piling up under the new tracks every minute. In addition to the track for which she recorded a music video called “Karly ku*čketina”, Jelena recorded a duet with one of our most popular singers, Milica Pavlović.

The public could assume that the two of them would cross their voices, because in the video clip of the first song “Karly ku*čketina”, Jelena spoke with Milica Pavlović and Devita on a video call and said:Milice, see you tonight“.


See description

KARLEUŠA BROKE YOUTUBE WITH A BRUTAL BOMB! This has been waiting to be done for 10 years – Alpha is out! (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 1 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 2 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 3 / 16 AD Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 4 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 5 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 6 / 16 AD Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 7 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 8 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 9 / 16 AD Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 10 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 11 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 12 / 16 AD Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 13 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 14 / 16 Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. image: 16 15 / 16 AD Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshotNo. picture: 16 16 / 16

See also  Afghan talks will be held in Doha, Russia refuses to station U.S. troops in neighboring countries, Republicans criticize reckless withdrawal of troops | Asia News

The two fires came together and sang the song “Mashallah”, which created a stir on the networks, and you can listen to it in the video below:

Jelena Karleuša and Milica Pavlović MASHALLAH Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleusa

(WORLD)

You may also like

Wuxi Celebrates First Anniversary of China-Europe Railway Express...

Mancini leaves the national team, Saudi Arabia is...

Average exchange rate of the euro August 14,...

The Curious World of Left-Handedness: 8 Fascinating Facts

Argentina, primary elections: the ultraliberal Milei is the...

Coup in Niger, General Tiani opens up to...

Protest walk in Sarajevo due to the murder...

All fans remain in prison for the murder...

Shark in the picture of father and daughter...

Taurus, the desire to shine is great. Tomorrow’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy