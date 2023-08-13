Jelena Karleuš released the album Alfa | Fun

After a 10-year hiatus, Jelena Karleuša finally released her long-awaited album “Alfa”.

Source: YouTube/Jelena Karleusa/screenshot

Jelena Karleuša, after finding herself at the center of a scandal due to the shutdown of her YouTube account, finally pleased all her loyal fans who have been eagerly awaiting her new album called “Alfa” for years. She fulfilled her promise and after the first track and video in which she changed outfits and hairstyles from minute to minute and in which she was, as they say, “covered more of her body than her body”, she finally released all 10 new tracks.

Completely different from everything she’s done so far, it’s an understatement, Karleuša has “heated up” YouTube, and numerous views and comments are piling up under the new tracks every minute. In addition to the track for which she recorded a music video called “Karly ku*čketina”, Jelena recorded a duet with one of our most popular singers, the beautiful Milica Pavlović.

The public could assume that the two of them would cross their voices, because in the video clip of the first song “Karly ku*čketina”, Jelena spoke with Milica Pavlović and Devita on a video call and said:Milice, see you tonight“.



The two fires came together and sang the song “Mashallah”, which created a stir on the nets, and you can listen to it in the video below:

Jelena Karleuša and Milica Pavlović MASHALLAH Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleusa

Source: Kurir TV

