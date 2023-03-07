Jelena Karleuša spoke about the death of her former candidate Nemanja Vuković.

Source: ATA images/antonio ahel/Instagram/nemanjavukovic

Nemanja ran off the road and then left the vehicle. Sources claim that the singer then “as a pedestrian tried to cross the lanes of the highway intended for the opposite direction, i.e. from Šid to Belgrade” and that on that occasion a bus ran into him. On this occasion, many of his colleagues who are in complete shock due to the loss of a friend have spoken out, and now his former mentor Jelena Karleuša has also done the same.

Jelena pointed out that she the death of the young singer deeply affectedand then addressed his family.

“It is with great sadness that I write this. Nemanja, my candidate in Zvezde Granda, died. Unbelievably talented, cultured, beautiful, young. He was 18 years old in this video. I chose him because I felt great potential in him. I believed in him. I deeply sympathize with the pain of his family and hereby offer my condolences. May the Universe give you the strength to endure such a loss. Rest in peace Nemanja, and I know that energy cannot die, it only changes form and moves on,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

