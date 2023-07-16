Jelena Karleuša and Bojan Karić wedding and divorce | Fun

Before Duško Tošić, Jelena Karleuša was married to Bojan Karić for only three months

Source: YouTube/screenshot/BK Emisije

Singer Jelena Karleuša married Bojan Karić, son of Sreten Karić, in September 2004, first in the church, and then in Villa Jelena. The public was buzzing about this marriage, but also about the divorce that followed only three months later.

They did not talk about the reasons for the divorce, but Karić once revealed in an interview that he “took off the ring as soon as he got divorced” and decided not to exchange a word with his ex-wife.

Bojan Karić revealed that he “planned to spend his life with Jelena”: “I wouldn’t have gotten married if it wasn’t like that, everything was working well until some things happened. What was, was, I put an end to it”.



See description

HE CAN’T GET A HOUSE AND LEAVE AFTER 3 DAYS: Karleuša and Karić divorced after 3 months – this is how he talked about PRE-MARRIAGE!

Hide description

Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/Ana PaunkovićNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

Karić also revealed whether he was disappointed with the outcome, but also with the allegations that Karleuša “had to sign a prenuptial agreement”.

“It was a good two years for me and I don’t regret it. It was hard for me at first, I couldn’t understand some things, and then I came to terms with everything that happened. I quit and now I live great. I’m happy with myself, I go out, I work and I enjoy it,” he said then and touched on the property issue.

“There was no prenuptial agreement because there was no reason. I have nothing to my name, everything goes to my father and uncles. It is enough that I receive a large salary, live well and have everything I need. A woman who marries me, in order to get a house from my father, has to be married to me for a while, to give birth to at least two children. It’s logical, that’s how I was brought up. He cannot get a house and leave after three days. If she is with me she really has everything. Jelena had it before, and she can earn a lot on her own, so that question was not raised.

Watch the video from the wedding:

Karleuša and Karić wedding Source: YouTube/Mihailo Gentleman

Bojan Karić remarried in 2009. His chosen one is Maša Nikolić and he had twins with her.

This is what Jelena and Duško’s wedding looked like:



See description

HE CAN’T GET A HOUSE AND LEAVE AFTER 3 DAYS: Karleuša and Karić divorced after 3 months – this is how he talked about PRE-MARRIAGE!

Hide description

Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: YouTube/ Jelena Karleuša /printscreenNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Jelena Karleuša Source: Instagram/karleusastar

Source: Instagram/karleusastar

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

