Jelena Karleuša called out Ceca | Entertainment

Jelena Karleuša reacted violently to a clip of Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović, and left a brutal comment under the clip.

Izvor: WORLD/ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

“I got another grandson, Krstan! Now we are waiting for Anastasia and Nemanja’s princess. There is nothing more beautiful in our family than having children,” Ceca pointed out.

A clip of Ceca’s interview appeared on social networks, and the title of it read “the biggest Balkan star”, which did not please Ceca’s long-time angry rival Jelena Karleuša, who immediately reacted and kicked her out.

“What about the biggest star in the Balkans who is banned from entering half of those countries?! How long will you write more lies and nonsense?! So look at what people write in the comments? Enough more favoritism for criminals“, Jelena wrote under the mentioned rils.

Source: Instagram/Screenshot

Ceca and Jelena’s conflict dates back to the nineties, when Jelena was a guest in the popular “Minimaxovision” together with Ceca’s late husband, Željko Ražnatović Arkan. Then, as Karleuša once told, there was a conflict between the two of them. The deceased Minimax allegedly then came to Karleuša’s defense, and the details are unknown.

The conflict later turned into a multi-year pop war, and Ceca and Jelena have been in the court process for years. Last year, JK went to war with Ana Nikolić because of one of her statements, and at the beginning of the year, she again entered into conflict with Dara Bubamar, over the song “Koka roka”, which was published by Dara, and which she had previously bought from the late composer Milan Laća Radulović. Karleush.

Karleuša also reacted violently after the recent appearance of Tamara Đurić and singer Nadica Ademov in the show “Amiži show”. In the live program, there was a conflict between Tamara and Nadica – the starlet said that she “doesn’t even know who she is”, and soon JK took the side of her younger colleague.