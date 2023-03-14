Singer Jelena Karleuša posted a video on her Instagram story – the star of the video, a PVC raincoat!

Singer Jelena Karleuša recently found herself in the center of attention because of a new song by Dara Bubamara, which she bought from Milan Laća Radulović. After the war that flared up after the years of “ceasefire”, Jelena continued to post pictures and recordings from performances on her Instagram, as well as “hotter” ones in which her figure is in the foreground.

This time, Karleuša posed in her house on Dedinja, dressed in a raincoat, and thus showed that she is ready for the weather, but only to a certain extent. Followers on Instagram write to her that she “didn’t think about her outfit”, because “what if there’s a storm”, but also “how does she think that she will go out in front of the neighbors”, since Jelena was only wearing a bra and thong panties under her raincoat.

She put on a PVC raincoat and plastic boots up to mid-thigh, so that the “spring of 2023” looks like this according to Karleusa:

