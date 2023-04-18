Home » Jelena Karleuša in bikini | Fun
Jelena Karleuša is enjoying her vacation in Dubai, and one photo made her followers think, while the likes just “poured”.

Source: Instagram/karleusastar/printscreen

A few months ago, the singer was the target of criticism that she edits her photos in Photoshop, and as proof, videos from her performances where she is scantily clad were offered. After the video in a challenging bikini, Jelena showed that she has trimmed her line to perfection and that she has never looked thinner.

With the new photo, she put her breasts in the foreground, which she partially covered with an orange bikini, and the comments just kept coming – “Well, there’s no stronger chick than you on this planet”, “Bomb”, “What a chick”, just some of the comments below the picture, which in a few minutes collected close to 15,000 likes.

See also how Karleuša looks now:

Source: Instagram/karleusastar

And here are some of the shots from the performance that have come under criticism:

