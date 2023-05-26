Home » Jelena Radanović was attacked by her ex-husband Fun
Jelena Radanović was attacked by her ex-husband Fun

Sloba Radanović’s wife was attacked in front of the house in Višnjička banja.

Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovic

Jelena was attacked by her ex-husband, with whom she has two children, while she was outside the house with her pregnant sister. Jelena’s ex-husband came to her in order to take the children, and for unknown reasons he physically assaulted her.

She immediately reported the case to the police, and with her sister and father, she is currently in the Urgent Center, where they are providing her with first aid and ascertaining the injuries she sustained.

Jelena gave birth just three months ago and gave birth to her son Damjan.

