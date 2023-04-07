Singer Jelena Rozga gathered numerous domestic public figures at a concert in the Arena

Source: Kurir, Nemanja Nikolić

Singer Jelena Rozga gathered thousands of visitors at the concert in the Belgrade Arena, which she opened with the song “It’s none of my business” accompanied by players. Among the thousands of fans, there were Serbian singers Aleksandra Prijović and her husband Filip Živojinović, as well as Nataša Bekvalac and Jelena Karleuša.

Nataša Bekvalac came in pants and a jacket under which she wore a top that revealed her abs, and she already caused a stir in front of the Arena, when she got out of the car and started to change her shoes.

She was followed by Jelena Karleuša, who was half-naked – her huge breasts were covered by black straps, and she was wearing a skirt with a slit up to her hips and lacquered boots up to her mid-thighs.

See how the singers looked:

Listen to what Jelena Karleuša said:

01:36 Jelena Karleusa Source: Courier Source: Courier

Nataša Bekvalac:

01:59 Nataša Bekvalac Source: Courier Source: Courier

And what Prija and Filip look like:

00:10 Aleksandra Prijović at the Rozga concert Source: Courier Source: Courier

On the official YouTube channel of the Partizan basketball club, a video was published today showing how Dante Exum entered Jelena Rozga’s rehearsal, probably because of the lyrics of the Magazin group: “Now look at me, I know you, now it’s just me and Dante and this comedy that we are were we”.

From 07:40 of the next video, see how Dante Exum “sneaked” into the rehearsal before Jelena Rozga’s concert:



Black and white went to the match against Monaco, and Dante Exum saw Jelena Rozga. Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!