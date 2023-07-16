Jelena told Novak Djokovic to shave before the Wimbledon final | Sports

Novak Djokovic “grew his beard” during Wimbledon and doesn’t care about superstition, so he will cut his beard short for the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic today from 3 pm plays the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz and will try to reach the 24th cup in his 35th Grand Slam final. So far, Novak Djokovic has shone in the tournament and has successively defeated Kachin, Thompson, Wawrinka, Hurkac, Rubljov and Siner, even he did not lose a match on the Central Court for ten yearswhile he tied 34 victories at Wimbledon…

Some would avoid these data “so as not to offend”, but Djokovic does not care too much about superstition, so he decided to make a change in his appearance before the final. Many in his place would avoid shaving clean for superstitious reasons, but Nole admitted that in this case he had to serve wife Jelena and he’s going to trim his beard just a little bit.

“I used to have superstitions, now I don’t have any at all. In the first phase of my career I had to shave… Although, when my grandfather was still alive, he would admonish me to shave. Now I’ve grown a beard because my wife says that it looks nice – I have to listen to my wife, they say it’s a recipe for a happy and long life (laughs). I’ll shorten it a bit for the finale, I have to”Djokovic said after qualifying for the Wimbledon final, in which, apart from against Alcaraz, to play against the audience.



“I have routines, but I don’t have superstitions like that I always have to sleep on a certain side of the bed, although I try to have my head facing east or north. That’s important, but everything else, I have nothing“, emphasized Nole in a conversation with Serbian reporters from Wimbledon.

Let us remind you that Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times so far, and has been in a streak since 2018 and has four consecutive cups, while one year the tournament was not played due to the pandemic. If he lifts the trophy today, he will equal Roger Federer’s record.

