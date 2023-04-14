Home World Jelena Trivić replied to Borenović about Dončić | Info
Jelena Trivić, the president of the People’s Front, commented on today’s reaction of the PDP to the transfer of Radislav Dončić to her political wing, calling him a “traitor” and a “flyer”.

“With all my desire not to react to the name-calling from my comrades-in-arms and colleagues yesterday, I really cannot remain silent after Branislav Borenović’s shameful statement. You are calling a man who switched from the PDP and remained on the same course, an even stronger oppositional one. You have been silent for a year and more on symbiosis , and now Radislav Dončić is bothering you. Do you know what a papak is?! When someone goes to power for a position and a sinecure! For what privilege did Radislav Dončić go to the People’s Front. None“, Trivić wrote on Facebook.

According to her, from the PDP they did not complain when their mandates were taken away by many others who went to powernow they are bothered by the People’s Front.

“I didn’t dial a single phone number in the PDP except for those people who contacted me on their own with the desire to talk about the People’s Front. I can’t drag anyone into the People’s Front without their will.”adds Trivić and points out that the PDP is equally to blame for people leaving them.

“And just so you know, I will protect people from Draško Stanivuković and his threats. I will also do what is your job from the People’s Front, because you are obviously not capable of doing your job,” Jelena Trivić told PDP president Branislav Borenović.

