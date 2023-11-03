Jelisaveta Orašanin shared a video of Sofia Milošević before operations Entertainment

Jelisaveta Orašanin shared a video of Sofija Milošević before plastic surgery, and network users believe that she embarrassed her with this move.

It is known that the beautiful fiancee of Luka Jović had a series of transformations, and that she is no stranger to plastic surgery, but it is not known whether she is in the team of those who try to hide their old photos in every way. Jelisaveta found exactly one of them and shared it on her Instagram.

The actress and wife of Miloš Teodosić came across a project that Sofia did in her younger days when she looked completely different. She stood next to him and filmed herself blowing kisses to him, and a controversy arose on social networks about this move. Some wrote that they are adorable and that they hang out really well, while there are also those who believe that the actress “channeled” and embarrassed the model.

See Sofia before and after the operations:

