Jennifer Aniston is simply shining at the age of 54!

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/jenniferaniston

Well into her sixth decade, Jennifer looks like a girl at the age of 54 with a healthy diet and regular training. In the video that she shared with her followers, she revealed the outfit she wore to the premiere itself. It is a casual, short and sparkling silver-colored dress.

More precisely, it consisted of a thousand zircons, silver nets and threads. Jennifer fit perfectly and showed off her bare back, while playing with her dogs, she kept a smile on her face. She completed the whole look with simple sandals that highlighted her long and toned legs.

“Best legs ever”, “You’re beautiful”, “You’re glowing”, “That’s Rachel”, were just some of the comments.

See how it looked in the video:

00:11 Dzenifer Aniston Source: Instagram/jenniferaniston Source: Instagram/jenniferaniston

(WORLD)