Jennifer Aniston ruined her body with training | Magazine

Maybe her charisma is her main trump card, with which she conquers people all over the world, but Jennifer Aniston (54) can boast of a line that is the envy of her half-younger colleagues. He’s been in shape for decades thanks to being a fitness and healthy eating fanatic, but he doesn’t enjoy the compliments he receives every day. On the contrary, as he says, he can’t stand the classic phrase, “You look good for your age”. He wants to convert it to: “You look great – period”.

“I can’t stand it. It’s a habit of society, to have phrases like: ‘Well, you’re at that stage, for your age you’re…’. I don’t even understand what that means. I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body and spirit. Everything is 100 percent better,” says Jennifer for British Vogue.

The star of “Friends” reveals that he For 15 years she destroyed her body to look “Hollywood perfect”. However, everything took its toll, and her way of thinking about health changed. This means that he no longer does exercises that are “too repetitive”. “When you think about it this way: ‘I have to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout’, it’s scary. I believed in it for so long. I just ruined my body,” Jennifer tells her the therapist pointed out the fact that he was exaggerating.

“My physical therapist gave me a barbie doll that is covered in tape. It seems silly, but only until you realize that the purpose of the tape is to show every injury I’ve had in the last 15 years. I think the right choice now is that I like to exercise with friends. You just do your training, and if you have good music, you can have fun,” says Jennifer, adding that during training she likes to listen to Rihanna the most.

On the occasion of the promotion of the fitness brand “Pvolve”, Jennifer Aniston posed as their ambassador in a sports edition. The photos went around the world, because you can see them clearly sculpted belly of the actress. “As we enter our beautiful senior years, we need to be exciting. And we need to be kinder to our bodies. If I had known about this 20 years ago, when I was ‘breaking’ my body, it would have saved me so much pain,” says Jennifer.

The actress advises training three times a week, for an hour. He always keeps his diet under control, starting the day with warm water with lemon, and then having eggs with avocado or oatmeal with whipped egg white for breakfast. He regularly drinks protein and meditates every day. Jennifer once revealed that she occasionally fasts and does a mini facial treatment once a week.

“My favorite moment is meditation. I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour. Also, yoga and writing help me focus on being calm,” Jennifer says, adding that washing dishes is a relaxing activity for her, because it calms her down when knows that the kitchen is clean.

