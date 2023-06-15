Jennifer Lawrence called out for the ugliest dress | Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence is the owner of the ugliest red carpet dress.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence appeared at the premiere of the film “No Hard Feelings” in Madrid. Unlike other public events, at this one she became famous with an unenviable title. As fashion connoisseurs and her fans say, she became the owner the ugliest dresses ever seen on the red carpet. There is no end in sight to the comments – bad color, bad model cut, bad fit.

It is a beige dress of a Spanish brand Loewe which masterfully managed to attract attention, but in a negative context. When you look at Jennifer, you get the impression that she is dress completely separated from her body. The corset is “far” from the chest, and it gives the impression that you think that the worst case scenario will happen after every movement.

The model is made of cotton velvet, and no one expected that Jennifer Lawrence could miss so much when it comes to fashion. Social networks are buzzing with criticism, and users are wondering why didn’t anyone tell the actress how ugly the dress was. “What a failure”, “There is so much money, and this is not even worth 50 euros”, “The thing when even millions don’t buy taste”, “The ugliest dress I have seen on the red carpet”, “There have been so many terrible editions, but this is not realistically”, “Did she do this herself?”, many wrote…

Not even fashion experts had words of praise for Jennifer. The actress is known for awkward situations on the red carpet. He calls stilettos “the devil’s shoes”, and numerous bad lucks have proven why. On one occasion, she tripped and fell, and then posed for photographers with a smile. Be that as it may, there seems to be almost no positive comments for this release.

