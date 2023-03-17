The popular singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is supposed to visit Serbia again.

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Lopezshould visit our country this time because of a private celebration of a rich businessman to which she was invited, source states “Ringing“. As stated, he is for it cashed out no less than 200,000 euros. According to reports, at the end of May, the Latin diva will land on a private plane at Belgrade’s “Nikola Tesla” airport, where a luxury vehicle will be waiting for her on the runway, which will take her to the location where the party will be held.

This powerful man has already organized parties attended by stars from the world‘s jet set, and now it’s his turn to have a world-famous diva among his guests – “Jennifer is scheduled to be at the party for two hours. Everything was arranged through her agents. The price includes the singer’s transfer, stay and socializing with the birthday boy and his guests. It is known that he lands at the airport around six o’clock. It takes an hour to drive from the airport to the location where the celebration will be held. He will stay there for another hour or two, after which he will return to America. Her team did not ask for any additional conditions, only that the media should not be present at the event, nor that the guests disturb her by talking,” the source told the aforementioned portal.

The Hollywood star will come to Serbia accompanied by his team – Her husband Ben Affleck will not be with her, that’s for sure. WITHother details about her arrival will be known before her arrival. Of course, the contract also states that if it happens that the singer is prevented due to some higher interest, she has the right to cancel her arrival, and in that case the money will be returned.” the source finished.



See description Jennifer Lopez arrives in Serbia for a private celebration?! A well-known businessman cashed out €200,000 in 2 hours Hide description Source: Profimedia/ROJUNo. picture: 8

1 / 8 Source: Profimedia/305soccerNo. picture: 8

2 / 8 Source: Beautiful and HappyNo. picture: 8

3 / 8 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 8

4 / 8 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 8

5 / 8 Source: Profimedia/Amy SussmanNo. picture: 8

6 / 8 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 8

7 / 8 Izvor: YouTube/Vogue/screenshotNo. picture: 8

8 / 8

Jennifer Lopez held a concert in the Belgrade Arena in 2012. Then she gave an interview to the media that she was delighted with the Serbian capital and that she would like to return to Serbia again. That wish will allegedly come true soon – “I am delighted. The people are phenomenal. I expected you to love me this much. I am also enchanted by your people,” said the singer at the time, among other things.

At that time, the popular Latin star also arrived at the Arena straight from the airport, which she did not leave during her short stay in Belgrade, as she was not scheduled to spend the night in the Serbian capital. People from the organization then said that Jennifer was walking around the corridors of the Arena with her children, looking at the facility, behaving naturally and communicating with the security guards. During the concert, at one point, Jennifer draped the flag of Serbia, which she received from fans in the audience.

The self-proclaimed king of eyebrows used to bring Paris Hilton and Naomi Campbell to his parties. They stayed in Belgrade for two days and enjoyed the charms of the capital. On that occasion, Paris went out to Belgrade clubs, and the model then chose a more peaceful option, so she stayed in her hotel after the party. Recently, foreign media have been buzzing about Jennifer Lopez is selling his mansion for 42 million, take a look inside: