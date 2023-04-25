Home » Jennifer Lopez would change only one thing about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez would change only one thing about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck admitted in an interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, which is the one thing his wife, Jennifer Lopez, would change about him. The ‘Air’ director opened up about his relationship with Jlo and once again gave intimate details of their life as a couple.

“It would probably change the way I talk. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m constantly talking and giving a lot of details,” said Ben Affleck. “He never told me that, but I suspect that if he wanted to change something, it would definitely be this aspect,” the famous Hollywood actor said.

Photo source: DMZ

