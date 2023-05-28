Jens Stoltenberg on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija | Info

Jens Stoltenberg called on the self-proclaimed Kosovo to reduce tensions with Serbia.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Kosovo to reduce tensions with Serbia, after a conflict broke out two days ago between the Kosovo police and demonstrators who are opposed to taking over the duties of Albanian mayors in ethnically Serbian areas.

Stoltenberg said that he discussed Kosovo with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borella, and emphasized that Pristina and Belgrade must be included in the dialogue under the auspices of the EU. “Pristina must de-escalate tensions and not take unilateral, destabilizing stepsStoltenberg said on Twitter.

Spoke to HR/VP@JosepBorrellFabout#Kosovo. Pristina & Belgrade must engage in the EU-led dialogue now, as the only way to peace & normalisation. Pristina must de-escalate & not take unilateral, destabilising steps.@NATO_KFORwill continue to ensure a safe & secure environment. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg)May 28, 2023

(WORLD)