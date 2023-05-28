Home » Jens Stoltenberg on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija | Info
Jens Stoltenberg called on the self-proclaimed Kosovo to reduce tensions with Serbia.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Kosovo to reduce tensions with Serbia, after a conflict broke out two days ago between the Kosovo police and demonstrators who are opposed to taking over the duties of Albanian mayors in ethnically Serbian areas.

Stoltenberg said that he discussed Kosovo with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borella, and emphasized that Pristina and Belgrade must be included in the dialogue under the auspices of the EU. “Pristina must de-escalate tensions and not take unilateral, destabilizing stepsStoltenberg said on Twitter.

