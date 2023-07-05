Home » Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate as NATO Secretary General has been extended until October 2024
Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate as NATO Secretary General has been extended until October 2024

On Tuesday, the member countries of NATO, the military alliance that includes the majority of Western countries, approved the extension of Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate as secretary general until October 2024. Stoltenberg is 64 years old, is Norwegian and in the past was prime minister of Norway. He has been secretary of NATO since 2014 and his mandate had already been extended three times in recent years: the last extension was decided in March 2022, when he was about to assume the position of director general of the Central Bank of Norway .

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had made it necessary to extend his mandate by one year, to give NATO continuity while one of the most serious global crises in recent years was underway. In recent months, NATO has strengthened a lot and has returned to having a centrality it has not had since the Cold War: Stoltenberg had said several times that he would not try to obtain a new mandate, which expires at the end of September, but the member countries of the alliance were struggling to find a replacement for him quickly, which is why they finally decided on an extension.

