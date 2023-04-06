Home World Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair | Entertainment
World

Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair | Entertainment

by admin
Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair | Entertainment

Jeremy Renner, the actor who fell on his larynx during one of the biggest snowstorms in America, gave the first interview after the terrible accident

Source: ABC news

Marvel movies actor Jeremy Renner, the popular Hawkeye, has given his first interview since the horrific accident that nearly killed him. Renner was trying to clear the driveway of his home in Tahoe over the Christmas holidays when the bulldozer overturned and he ended up pinned under it.

The ambulance responded quickly, Rener was transferred by helicopter to the hospital, where he fought for his life for several days. The accident crushed his ribcage, broke more than 30 bones, and now, months later, Jeremy Renner has given his first interview, sitting in a wheelchair, talking about the events that changed his life and crying.

“If I had been alone, I wouldn’t have been here. It’s a terrible way to die. My nephew, the wonderful Alex, was there,” Renner said, breaking into tears. Renner then added that he wrote a farewell letter to his family on the phone, after which he broke down. Watch the clip:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Christiane Amanpour does not wear the veil, the Iranian president refuses the interview with CNN

You may also like

UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children:...

father beat Jelena Dokić | Sports

the railway worker dismissed Edis Mulalić | Sports

Russian embassy in the United States: The United...

“Physicians’ organic plan is implemented”

Summer in music in Sicily, Venditti, De Gregori...

Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to...

Udinese News | The median no longer shines:...

Food and diseases that affect fertility | Magazine

«Sharing a common path is essential»- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy