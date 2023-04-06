Jeremy Renner, the actor who fell on his larynx during one of the biggest snowstorms in America, gave the first interview after the terrible accident

Source: ABC news

Marvel movies actor Jeremy Renner, the popular Hawkeye, has given his first interview since the horrific accident that nearly killed him. Renner was trying to clear the driveway of his home in Tahoe over the Christmas holidays when the bulldozer overturned and he ended up pinned under it.

The ambulance responded quickly, Rener was transferred by helicopter to the hospital, where he fought for his life for several days. The accident crushed his ribcage, broke more than 30 bones, and now, months later, Jeremy Renner has given his first interview, sitting in a wheelchair, talking about the events that changed his life and crying.

“If I had been alone, I wouldn’t have been here. It’s a terrible way to die. My nephew, the wonderful Alex, was there,” Renner said, breaking into tears. Renner then added that he wrote a farewell letter to his family on the phone, after which he broke down. Watch the clip:

In#JeremyRenner‘s upcoming interview with ABC News – his first interview since his January snowplow accident – the Marvel star tells Diane Sawyer how grateful he is that his nephew was there to help him.pic.twitter.com/UgCMy8W45z — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)April 6, 2023

