March 19, 202312:12

The actor, who underwent emergency surgery in Naples after a heart attack, was targeted for the vaccine against Covid









Comments on social media In the past few hours, some comments have been published on social media on a post by Jerry Calà that linked the actor’s illness to the vaccine against Covid, in some cases republishing a video recorded months ago in which Calà invited the population to get vaccinated on as soon as possible. In some posts – one of which was retweeted by Alessandro Meluzzi – one reads phrases such as ‘Jerry Calà did you earn your heart attack’, ‘poor fool’, ‘correlate this time or will you take the fifth dose? I doubt he’ll get there…’ and he is ironic about the actor’s ‘sudden illness’.

Jerry Calà is better, out of intensive care Jerry Calà “is definitely better”. This was announced by the press office of the director and actor, who “had to undergo a delicate operation for a coronary stent due to a heart attack in the night between Friday and Saturday. Today his conditions are significantly improving and he is out of intensive care”, Calà’s entourage said.

The new movie Jerry Calà is in Naples for the shooting of the film “They kidnapped Jerry Calà: ransom is a problem” of which he is the director and main actor. The film is set between the capital of Campania, Monte di Procida, Ischia and San Giovanni del Sannio in Molise. Sergio Assisi, Antonio Fiorillo and the Italian-Chinese Shi Yang Shi are also part of the cast. Jerry Calà had announced his project at the “Capri, Hollywood” event: “Since February I’ve been shooting a film in Naples, as a director, actor and screenwriter. I’ve already done location inspections in Monte di Procida, which is an extraordinary place, but I’ll also set the story to Ischia because I want to talk about this splendid island again as a place of cinema, famous for this since the 60s. At the center of the story there will be the kidnapping of a star, I can’t say more, it will be with a production company Neapolitan and with Neapolitan actors”.

The career of Jerry Calà Jerry Calà began as a cabaret artist with the Gatti di Vicolo Miracoli (together with Umberto Smaila, Nini Salerno and Franco Oppini) but his success exploded with films for TV and for cinema with the Vanzinas. He was the undisputed protagonist of the 80s with his brilliant roles in titles such as “Sapore di Mare”, “Vacanze di Natale”, “I Fichissimi”, “Yuppies”, “Abbronzatissimi” and “Professione Vacanze”. But he also played dramatic roles directed by Gian Luigi Polidoro (“Sottozero”), Pupi Avati (the opening episode of “Sposi”) and Marco Ferreri, thanks to this last performance winning the Gotha Prize of the Italian Critics as best actor at the Berlin International Film Festival.

I have been warned of nasty comments about what happened to me and in fact I don’t read them at all. — Jerry Cala’ Official (@JerryCala) March 19, 2023

Reunion of the friends of the Derby, party evening with Jerry Calà, Renato Pozzetto, Diego Abatantuono and many others





news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/spettacolo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_spettacolo_jerry-cala-replica-hater-no-vax_62457073-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”spettacolo”,”jerry-cala-replica-hater-no-vax_62457073-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“spettacolo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related THE CLAK IN FEBRUARY



IN CODE RED



news last-news“> Latest arrivals of Entertainment {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}