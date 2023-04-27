Home » Jerry Springer passed away | Entertainment
Jerry Springer died at his home in Chicago, his family said in a statement on his death.

Izvor: YouTube/The Jerry Springer Show

Legendary talk show host, Jerry Springer, died at the age of 79, and the sad news was announced by his inconsolable family. A statement from his family confirmed that he died “peacefully” at his home in Chicago.

They explained that he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, and that his health suddenly deteriorated this week.

According to TMZ, Springer died of pancreatic cancer.

Jerry hosted the popular talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 years. That show was famous for its guests who usually got into crazy fights, while the audience shouted: Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!

From 1991 to 2018, Jerry recorded 27 seasons of the hit talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” and was known for his controversial topics and frequent fights with guests.

