A car brushed past some passersby walking by Jaffa Street in Jerusalem. To give news of the episode is Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of Civil Defense. The maneuver created moments of sandwich, but there were no victims. The Israeli media immediately spoke of a “suspected terrorist attack”, claiming that “the perpetrator is fled after the attempt” to “ramp Jewish residents with his car”. All denied from the police: was a false alarm and not a terrorist attack”, a car has swerved suddenly after the driver took the wrong turn.

The episode follows Friday evening’s attack in Tel Aviv, in which the Italian lawyer was killed Alessandro Parini. A car at full speed has crashed into the passers-by who strolled on seafront and some were blown up too shots, before the vehicle overturned and the driver was killed by the police. In addition to the victim, there were seven others injured: all tourists, two of them are Italian.

The tension is now beyond the danger levels. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the recall of all reservists of the border police after the events in Tel Aviv, while the head of the Israeli army Herzi Halevi had already given instructions to Israel Defense Forces to call up reservists among fighter jet pilots, attack drone operators and members of the air force. He was a Bloody Fridaywith Israeli raids in the south of Lebanon and against affected emplacements of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and from the latter to Israel. Two Israeli sisters aged 15 and 20 of British origin were killed in one shooting occurred in the north of the West Bank, near the settlement of Hamra, while the mother was seriously injured. Tensions are running high after the irruption of Israeli police in the Al Aqsa mosquethe clashes with the Palestinian faithful and the mass arrests, and the calls for de-escalation came to nothing, coming both from Washington that gives Mosca.