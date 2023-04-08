Home World Jerusalem, a car grazes some passers-by: no victims. “A False Alarm”
World

Jerusalem, a car grazes some passers-by: no victims. “A False Alarm”

by admin
Jerusalem, a car grazes some passers-by: no victims. “A False Alarm”

A car brushed past some passersby walking by Jaffa Street in Jerusalem. To give news of the episode is Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of Civil Defense. The maneuver created moments of sandwich, but there were no victims. The Israeli media immediately spoke of a “suspected terrorist attack”, claiming that “the perpetrator is fled after the attempt” to “ramp Jewish residents with his car”. All denied from the police: was a false alarm and not a terrorist attack”, a car has swerved suddenly after the driver took the wrong turn.

The episode follows Friday evening’s attack in Tel Aviv, in which the Italian lawyer was killed Alessandro Parini. A car at full speed has crashed into the passers-by who strolled on seafront and some were blown up too shots, before the vehicle overturned and the driver was killed by the police. In addition to the victim, there were seven others injured: all tourists, two of them are Italian.

The tension is now beyond the danger levels. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the recall of all reservists of the border police after the events in Tel Aviv, while the head of the Israeli army Herzi Halevi had already given instructions to Israel Defense Forces to call up reservists among fighter jet pilots, attack drone operators and members of the air force. He was a Bloody Fridaywith Israeli raids in the south of Lebanon and against affected emplacements of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and from the latter to Israel. Two Israeli sisters aged 15 and 20 of British origin were killed in one shooting occurred in the north of the West Bank, near the settlement of Hamra, while the mother was seriously injured. Tensions are running high after the irruption of Israeli police in the Al Aqsa mosquethe clashes with the Palestinian faithful and the mass arrests, and the calls for de-escalation came to nothing, coming both from Washington that gives Mosca.

See also  Thailand's new confirmed cases hit a record high in a single day, plans to further tighten epidemic prevention

Previous Article

Attack in Tel Aviv, the mad rush of the car on the seafront full of people: the video from above

next

You may also like

Udinese-Monza / Walace speaks: “Today we have to...

Tel Aviv attack, the Italians involved return today:...

Pontifical Swiss Guard prepares for Passover Triduum with...

Kristijan Golubović on Goca Tržan and the lawsuit...

Euroleague joked with Avramović | Sports

Damage for the rains in the Agrigento area,...

Do not refuel in this way, it could...

“Mermaid Discovery Guide”

“Slice” is the first solo single from Lala...

Udinese-Monza / The official formations: Success returns from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy