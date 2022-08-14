Israeli police stopped the Palestinian who last night opened fire in Jerusalem on bus passengers, and then on other passersby, wounding eight, two of them seriously. The attacker, according to the Times of Israel, waited for the vehicle to arrive and opened fire on the passengers as they boarded before fleeing on foot to the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, where police are looking for him. Law enforcement agencies are treating the attack as a possible case of terrorism

The military radio updated that the identity of the suspect could be established by examining the surveillance cameras. Some of his relatives have been stopped and interrogated and the first searches are concentrated in the Silwan district, close to the southern side of the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. The alleged bomber is under interrogation.

In the meantime, doctors in a Jerusalem hospital gave birth to the 30-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the attack. The condition of the newborn is judged to be serious.

In recent weeks, tensions have grown in Silwan between the Palestinian inhabitants and the Jewish enclave within it. From Gaza, Hamas welcomed the attack, without however taking responsibility for it.