Jerusalem, car overwhelms passers-by near a fruit and vegetable market: 5 injured. Netanyahu: “It’s an attack”

A car crashed into the crowd a Jerusalem, running over passers-by in the vicinity of the Mahane Yehuda fruit and vegetable market. Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, defined the fact as “an attack”. According to the rescue services, there are five injured at the scene, one of them in serious condition.

The driver of the car, military radio reported, was neutralized. “This was yet another attempt to kill citizens of Israel. This attack – added Netanyahu – reminds us that the State of Israel and the land of Israel are redeemed through suffering”.