Violence and clashes in the mosque of Al-Alqsa in Jerusalem, one of the most important and symbolic places for the Islamic tradition and these days the destination of thousands of Palestinians for the Ramadan prayers. Israeli police said they entered the mosque for remove “agitators” who had fireworks and sticks and stones. Some videos show agents attacking some faithful on the ground amidst the screams of those present. The action by Israeli forces has been described as a “unprecedented crimeyes Hamas. The Palestinian Islamist movement, which governs the Gaza Strip, has called on Palestinians in the West Bank “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it”.

The mosque complex in the Old City of East Jerusalemannexed by Israelis, has already seen clashes and violence between Palestinians and Israelis, particularly during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshipers to Al-Aqsa. The Muslim holy site is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism. The new violence comes nearly halfway through Ramadan and as Jews prepare to celebrate their Passover, starting this evening.

