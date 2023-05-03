Jessie Ware, critica de su disco That! Feels Good (2023)

It’s funny how while we were cooped up at home music experienced a resurgence thanks, above all, to two fabulous records, one took all the spotlights, it was the “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa, and appeared on March 27, less than two weeks after the confinement began in Spain, the other, less commercial but with more critical fervor, was “What’s Your Pleasure?” and served to save the career of Jessie Wareleaving behind silly comparisons to Adele and making her the heir to Donna Summer’s disco crown.

Now come back with “That! Feels Good“, a record that, as we already foresaw thanks to advances as outstanding as “Free Yourself” o “Begin Again“, does nothing but confirm her excellent state of form and make it clear that Ware wants her crown and she wants it now. She may not sell as many records as Dua Lipa or Beyoncé, but the British has done more than anyone to bring the mirror balls back and make it clear, once and for all, that Studio 54 is back.It has also done so with a speech openly in favor of freedom and sexual pleasure, more classical if possible than “What’s Your Pleasure?” (less original, too) with horns, strings, funk guitars and various choruses that stick with you instantly. Ware makes it clear that the correct motto was not “Disco Sucks” but “(With) Disco (You) Fuck”, delivering some of the most heated songs since the ‘Love To Love You Baby’ de Donna Summer.

The album opens with several people reciting that "That! Feels Good" in a way where it seems clear what they mean by "That!". So when a bass line so funk that Stevie Wonder from "I Wish" would be happy, one already knows that this is risque R&B that leaves us with the perfect motto: "Pleasure Is A Right! (Pleasure is a right!)". The dance floor opens before us with one of the most classic songs, more 70's, on the album.

Then comes the irresistible “Free Yorself”one of the best songs of last year, with a house piano and an incredible vocal display, again the dance floor is the chosen territory to deliver a liberating explosion of pheromones. “Pearls” it’s pure diva disco, another invitation to shake off your inhibitions in pursuit of ecstasy, even when it means simply disappearing (along with yourself) in a mass of dancing bodies. In both Ware works with some of the collaborators of that “Future Nostalgia”como Stuart Price, Clarence Coffee Jr. o Sarah Hudson.

The percussions that open “Hello Love” They already tell us that the revs have dropped a bit, but as Prince would say, to make love you don’t have to be a racing driver. In “Begin Again” disco music merges with Brazilian music through the velvet voice of Jessie Ware, yet another success.

In the second part of the album, the explosive “Freak Me Now” in which French House and Daft Punk are mixed, in another absolutely irresistible disco bomb. In “Shake The Bottle” there is a tribute to “Vogue” by Madonna, with those recitals in which Ware puts on the man-eater suit. While the end with “These Lips” is a marvel with strings, horns and a groove so strong it should be illegal, all to accompany the voice of a Ware that oozes sensuality: “These lips can turn milk to gold, they can soothe body and soul, they’ll take you places you never thought you’d go, they’re wanted in a hundred countries (maybe more!).”