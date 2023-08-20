Home » Jesuit Priests Evicted from Residence in Nicaragua by Government Authorities
Jesuit Priests Evicted from Residence in Nicaragua by Government Authorities

Headline: Central American Province of Society of Jesus Condemns Eviction of Jesuit Priests from Nicaragua Residence

Date: August 19, 2021

Location: San Salvador

The Central American Province of the Society of Jesus, based in San Salvador, has issued a strong condemnation of the “eviction” of six Jesuit priests from their residence in Nicaragua. These priests were responsible for overseeing the Central American University (UCA), which was closed by the Nicaraguan Justice system earlier this week.

In a statement, the Society of Jesus expressed its outrage at the eviction and voiced its confidence that the Jesuits in Nicaragua will continue to be embraced by the Lord of History. The religious order revealed that the Nicaraguan Police, along with members of the Judiciary, arrived at the Jesuits’ house to demand their eviction, alleging that the property belonged to the State of Nicaragua.

The Society of Jesus clarified that the priests presented the agents with the property deed documentation of the UCA and the Society of Jesus. However, the agents disregarded the evidence and ordered the priests to vacate the house, permitting them to only remove a few personal belongings. The Jesuit community, obedient to the authority’s instructions, peacefully left the property, assuring that they are now residing in a safe location.

This eviction occurs within the context of the closure of the prestigious Jesuit UCA, one of Nicaragua’s most esteemed private educational institutions. The Nicaraguan Government recently published an official agreement in the Official Gazette La Gaceta, whereby the Ministry of the Interior approved the cancellation of the UCA’s legal status, granted since August 13, 1960. The agreement also mandated the confiscation of the university’s assets.

The Justice system in Nicaragua issued the order to transfer both movable and immovable property, as well as the bank accounts, of the UCA to the State. These measures were taken following accusations by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) that the university was involved in terrorism and the organization of criminal groups.

The UCA confirmed the receipt of the official letter on Wednesday and categorically rejected the “unfounded accusations” made by the authorities. In response to these allegations, the Jesuit university, under the leadership of Rector Rolando Enrique Alvarado López, decided to suspend all academic and administrative activities.

Last week, the authorities froze the bank accounts and immobilized the properties of the UCA. Additionally, a body affiliated with the Supreme Court of Justice revoked the accreditation of the University’s Mediation Center on Monday. These measures have been carried out amidst growing tensions between the Ortega government and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church.

