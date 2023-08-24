JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale: One-Way Flights Starting at $39 to Cities Across the US

Headline: JetBlue Offers One-Way Flights Starting at $39 in Big Fall Sale

New York-based airline, JetBlue, is currently running their “Big Fall Sale” promotion, offering one-way flights to various cities in the United States for as low as $39. The sale is available until Thursday, August 24, and is valid for travel between September 6 and November 15. However, it is important to note that the promotions do not apply for crossings on Fridays and Sundays.

One of the highlighted options in this price range is a flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Charleston, South Carolina. JetBlue’s website allows customers to conveniently filter their search based on their departure and destination cities. Additionally, the prices displayed will be based on the user’s location, but this can easily be changed by selecting “See all offers”.

For those departing from JFK, there are several alternative destinations available. One such option is a flight to Orlando, Florida, priced at $49. Other discounted destinations include New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nashville, Tennessee, both available for $54. Austin, Texas, is also an option at a base fare of $69.

JetBlue’s promotions also extend to Caribbean islands. Flights to Puerto Rico start at a minimum cost of $99, with options to arrive in Aguadilla, Ponce, or the capital, San Juan. Travelers can visit the beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago for a base price of $109. The Dominican Republic destinations of Puerto Plata and Punta Cana are priced at $134 and $159, respectively. Saint Martin and the Cayman Islands offer flight fares of $139 and $109, respectively.

JetBlue’s international destinations also include Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with starting prices at $119 and $154, respectively. Customers can fly to Cartagena, Colombia, for $129, or visit Guatemala City for $99. For those interested in San José, Costa Rica, the minimum fare is $124, while Liberia is priced at $139.

Overall, JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to book affordable one-way flights to various cities in the United States and international destinations.

