The Nanjing Municipal Government announced the investigation report of the Xuanzang Temple enshrining the memorial tablets of the Japanese war criminals who invaded China. Wu Ahping found it, was dubbed “the evil force that conjures the soul of fascism”, and was confessed by TV; the Japanese government brilliantly confirmed the funeral of Shinzo Abe Today, Taiwan has become an invited diplomatic country; US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be escorted by an aircraft carrier when visiting Taiwan; Tsinghua University is shocked to see a leaflet “Defending Life from Fascism”. What is the necessary internal connection between these events?

We-media critic Jiang Feng shared his unique observations and comments in the new episode of “Jiang Feng’s Talk”.

Wu Ahping pleaded guilty on TV; the characterization of the tablet position is the key point for the CCP to avoid

Wu Ahping was found and quickly pleaded guilty on TV.

Wu Aping, a supporter of Japanese war criminals at Xuanzang Temple in Nanjing, pleaded guilty on TV (Photo: Video Screenshot)

But is Wu Ahping really guilty? How was Wu Ahping discovered by the patriotic enthusiastic people and defined as “the evil force that conjures the soul of fascism”? When Wu Ahping quietly enshrined the Chaodu tablet and the war criminals in the Ksitigarbha King Bodhisattva Hall, there were a large number of voices that could occupy various media platforms in China shouting and clamoring for another country’s head of government. The plane was shot down from the sky, and the naked war clamored. Who is the current fascist in China? Let’s talk about the inherent connection between these two seemingly unrelated things.

The investigation team of the Nanjing Municipal Government announced on July 24 the results of the investigation into the incident in which the Xuanzang Temple in Nanjing enshrined the memorial tablets of the Japanese war criminals who invaded China. Although Wu Ahping’s life experience was introduced, and even Wu Ahping’s own spiritual situation and the process of going to Xuanzang Temple to worship tablets, he never told the public a basic fact, or deliberately avoided a basic fact. The fact is that Wu Ahping’s mental state, how to seek relief from psychological shadows, get rid of nightmares, and the relationship between the dedication of the tablet.

Two days ago, I talked about two key plots of this event:

The first plot, the tablet, is it a longevity tablet or a super-degree tablet. The tablet of longevity is meant to pray for the living, but the Chinese people can’t even see a media asking such a question. Instead, they all use the tablet of longevity. The fact that no one on the tablet is alive seems unimportant, but to pray for the Japanese war criminals. It has become the climax of a group of pink people, plus it is just where the Nanjing Massacre took place, plus Xuanzang Temple is only a few distances from the city government, I feel that the Japanese saber is so close to the party organization! It was one orgasm after another. But what if it’s an oversized tablet? That is entirely a matter of personal beliefs. Even if you insist that Wu Ahping has no regard for family and country feelings, it is only a matter of personal morality.

The second plot, that is, if you look at the source of the material, you will find that even the central-level party media has never had a second-angle scene picture of the tablet, and they all use the same online picture. No matter how irresponsible the official media did not to verify, even that online picture was deliberately screenshotted. If you look at the source of the material, you will find that there is a tablet next to it for the person named Hua Qun.

I happened to talk about this in “Today in History”, so my historical reserves played a role. This Huaqun should be the Japanese beast who chased over the wall to find flower girls during the Nanjing Massacre. Ms. Wei Huaqun, who saved many Chinese women. She was an American missionary and a benefactor in the events of the Nanjing Massacre. If Wu Ahping was maliciously provoking China‘s patriotism, she would never have supported this American missionary who was kind to the Chinese at the same time.

A friend of mine told me today, oh my, your comment two days ago already brought out the two key points of the Nanjing investigation report. Why is it the key point? Friends now go to platforms such as NetEase to check, and the articles about commenting that Japanese war criminals’ tablets are not illegal if they are oversized tablets have been removed. Obviously, my analysis at that time was to seize the painful foot of the CCP.

Incident investigation report deliberately avoids the fact of excess by using “enshrinement tablets”

Looking at the Nanjing investigation report, we have always used the description of “enshrining tablets” throughout, deliberately avoiding the fact that Wu Ahping’s worship of the tablets is a Buddhist ritual, and it has even become a custom in Chinese funeral culture. It is normal for you to see lay Buddhists and even ordinary people go to the lake to release a few fish and turtles. You see in many areas, especially in rural areas, white weddings and funerals, inviting monks and Taoists to recite scriptures, and burning paper money and paper houses in large quantities. These are all content of transcendence.

You have heard the saying of “the first seven”, for example, in Zhengzhou subway station, the first seven, citizens spontaneously put flowers at the exit of the station.

At the entrance of Zhengzhou subway station, flowers are placed by the public at the first seven o’clock. (Image: Video Screenshot)

It takes seven or seven days to burn paper money in Pima Daixiao, which means that the undead have to pass through seven barriers, adding up to forty-nine days, they can be reincarnated. However, after the first seven, the filial piety cannot be taken off, and outsiders cannot enter the house. The deceased relatives repeatedly perform transcendence rituals, which has Buddhist allusions.

When the Buddha was living, one day, a lay disciple came to the Buddha in pain and said, “O compassionate Buddha! My family is uneasy, and I have failed to do business when I go out. I am in constant pain. But I also recite sutras every day. What kind of bad karma did you do to get this retribution in this life? Please save me.”

The Buddha observed this person’s previous life with meditation and found that he was born in a wealthy Brahmin family in his previous life, but the family did not save the ancestors. Therefore, the Buddha incarnated as an elder and came to the Brahmin house for alms and asked if they had saved their ancestors? Brahmins said, “Wow, it’s been a long time. We believe that they have already been reincarnated, so we don’t need to transcend it any more!” The Buddha said, “Transcendence and generosity can’t be stopped. Even if they have been reincarnated in various ways, they can still be obtained through your transcendence. On the other hand, you people in this world can also have a successful career and a safe family.” But people in the world can’t ask people to do things every day, so they enshrine a memorial tablet, which is equivalent to making offerings every day. Soon, the reincarnated Brahmin family, because of the merits and benefits of the previous family, had a prosperous business, a peaceful family, and a healthy body.

Therefore, transcendence is not only for the deceased relatives to reduce the pain in reincarnation, but also for the living relatives and friends to obtain blessings. The Nanjing government’s investigation report stated that the monk at Xuanzang Temple who was on duty at that time asked Wu Ahping if these people were your relatives or friends. Regardless of relatives or friends, although the blessings are different, as long as they continue to transcend, they can increase their luck. , to reduce adverse conditions, the so-called yin super yang tai.

“picking quarrels and provoking trouble” is the CCP’s pocket crime

Wu Ahping’s behavior is completely explainable: she was frightened by the scenes of the Nanjing Massacre filmed by the CCP, and she felt that the murderers in the movie were haunted by her own encounter, so she needed to set up a memorial tablet for goodness. solution; including the missionary Hua Qun who also committed suicide due to psychological problems caused by the massacre, naturally they are also among the good solutions. Devotion to Buddhist causality can be verified from Wu Ahping’s resignation in 2019 to become a lay Buddhist in the temple.

Since you are a devout believer in Buddhism and believe in Buddhism to save all sentient beings, you can also increase good karma for yourself. Of course, it is not “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. The CCP’s crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble is a pocket crime, and anything can be put in it. The earliest was a table-fighting fight in a restaurant, which could have been fully quantified and identifiable criminal law provisions. For example, if you smash someone’s restaurant, it can be regarded as a violation of private property; if you fight, it can be regarded as intentional injury… Your “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” is completely a pocket crime of what you think in your mind. If the government decides that you have something bad in your mind, or more accurately you have something that makes the government unhappy, you are picking quarrels and provoking trouble.

If it is said that Buddhist transcendence is also “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, can the family members of death row prisoners collect their bodies to handle the funeral, can it also be defined as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”? You must have dissatisfaction with the government in your mind! So my friends, you can understand how many unreasonable evil deeds the CCP regime has committed. Back then, when so many people were killed in the “Three Antis and Five Antis”, “Anti-Rightist” and “Cultural Revolution”, so many people were killed. Bullets? That is, you have to say that you will no longer pick quarrels and stir up trouble, and that you will be completely obedient.

Who is the embarrassed fascist who “breaks the bottom line”?

The Nanjing Municipal Government’s investigation report completely avoided the difference between immortality and transcendence. In fact, it was avoiding political mistakes, because at such a moment, a real investigation report that could tell the truth would mean a confrontation with patriotic sentiments. It means a confrontation with the CCP’s propaganda caliber. We can see that the party media, including CCTV’s online commentary, who really took the lead, as early as the first time the matter came out, they have been unanimous: the infiltration of some forces has reached such a rampant level; some forces are still trying to commit crimes for them defending and glorifying his heinous crimes, and still spared no effort to conjure up militarism and fascism.

The media’s tone has long been defined, and it is to incite the anger of the ignorant people across the country to dig out that force. If it is just the personal behavior of a Buddhist Wu Ahping, and this behavior is no different from the funeral rituals that all Chinese are familiar with, and even the beliefs and customs of releasing animals by the lake, the CCP’s goals will not be realized. If the Nanjing Municipal Government dares to speak out against Wu and Ping, and dare to say that this is an over-the-top tablet, don’t make such a fuss. Wouldn’t the Nanjing Municipal Government become a “certain force”?

Even Zhang Hongliang, the leading figure of the leftist pen, couldn’t bear to look down on the current CCP’s actions a few days ago, and shouted that local governments would never be allowed to break through the bottom line of the fascist state.

Zhang Hongliang made remarks on the recent absurdity of bank depositors’ rights protection and closure of cities in various places (picture: video screenshot)

Although he only made remarks about the recent absurdity of bank depositors defending their rights and closing down cities in various places, he still gently maintained his goodwill towards the CCP, but the CCP has completely blocked Zhang Hongliang’s “fascist” remarks.

At that time, Hitler took advantage of the people’s dissatisfaction with the “Versailles Treaty”, used the German Millennium Dream to draw a big cake for the Germans, and finally led Germany to the road of no return to war and destruction, using fascism. Mussolini first shouted, Italian: Fascismo; Hitler raised his arms and shouted German: Faschismus in a tavern in Munich. Fascism is an authoritarian form of ultranationalism.

Four Characteristics of Fascism (Image: Video Screenshot)

It has four major characteristics: first, the personal cult of state leaders; second, national ideological propaganda, forcibly suppressing opposition; third, public institutions possess excessive public power; fourth, strong social and economic unified executive power .

The most obvious manifestation of extreme nationalism is to make enemies at home and abroad, and always find some forces that “dead my heart will not die”. Hitler needed hatred back then, because hatred can produce a powerful force that requires the least thought, so he found the Jews and said that they caused Germany to lose the First World War; when the Nazis needed a lot of money to build tanks and submarines for the war , Jewish wallets, jewelry and banks were once again in the bag, and it was impossible to rob them, so the “higher and lower race theory” was born. Internationally, too, with the imminent war, Germany’s former allies, Poland, Western Europe, and the Soviet Union, have all become mortal enemies who invade Germany and kill Germany.

Look at the CCP today, isn’t it the same! Stealing Ali, Didi, and actors, all of them instantly became synonymous with immorality and filth; the “certain forces” behind Wu Ahping that the CCP refers to, of course, refers to those who are holding high the banner of anti-CCP and amending the constitution. Japan. The assassination of Shinzo Abe accelerated this process. Of course, it also stimulated the CCP media to launch a unified revenge operation against Japan on the same day, and arranged a unified publicity plan: a picture from February was suddenly unearthed on the Internet and magically Explosive retweets; fabricated an accidental plot of monks and enthusiastic people looking for tablets and accidentally finding tablets of war criminals.

Wow! The three-meter-high tablet, how enthusiastic and able-bodied people can find and take pictures! Besides, looking for a tablet? All tablets have receipts and the specific positions of the tablets. Even if you lose the receipt, there is a deposit in the temple. In this case, there is a list of names and tablet locations at the door. Even if the decoration has been done, the investigation report makes it very clear: several tablets have been put back in their original positions. Where do you need to find it? It is nothing more than creating a scene of “accidental discovery” to avoid the public’s doubts about the CCP’s screenwriter and director.

This kind of patriotism instigated by the government has just exposed the cowardice of the CCP. It did not dare to use the common people as cannon fodder to “drown the aggressors in the vast ocean of the people.” Isn’t Mao Zedong just this tactic?

Japan has wonderfully confirmed Ampere’s state funeral, and Taiwan is an invited diplomatic country

The CCP is false, but Japan’s response is true. Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng announced that Japan will hold a state funeral for Shinzo Abe on September 27, just two days before Xi Jinping planned to visit Japan on September 29 on the “50th anniversary of China-Japan friendship”. If Xi Jinping makes the trip, it will be greatly diluted by the scene of Abe’s state funeral two days ago welcoming international guests from various countries, and it will be very shameful; if he arrives two days earlier, not only will the Sino-Japanese friendship become an incidental matter, but Xi Jinping will obviously see off Abe. It deeply hurts Xi Jinping and the CCP, because Abe is the main pusher for Japan to amend the constitution, build a strong armed force against the expansion of the CCP, and restore a normal country, because Abe said that “if there is something in Taiwan, there is something in Japan”, which hit the CCP seven inches. National policy enforcer.

When Lin Fang was introducing Abe’s state funeral, he very formally informed the outside world that Japan would invite “countries that have formal diplomatic relations with Japan” to come. When sensitive reporters quickly asked: Will Taiwan invite you? Lin Fangzheng replied tactfully: Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau will all be invited. This sentence cleverly puts Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau as important special regions in East Asia.

But this answer is very poignant. It can be said that it is very painful to blow up the CCP, and it is also very important. Because first, although Taiwan is not explicitly stated as an independent and sovereign country, the inclusion of Taiwan in the invitation of “countries with normal diplomatic relations with Japan” is a substantial recognition of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Taiwan; second, the invitation to the CCP also invites Taiwan means that it has essentially rejected the “one China” principle that the CCP has always emphasized, that is, when the CCP appears on international occasions, there cannot be a Taiwan sovereign government. If Tsai Ing-wen is invited, Xi Jinping will not be able to come. If he does not come, he will not only be despised by the international community, but also unable to realize his political actions to ease Sino-Japanese relations to add points to the 20th Congress.

Therefore, while the CCP is playing tricks on the people behind the Japanese war criminals’ insidious tricks, the Japanese government will give you real tricks.

Pelosi visits Taiwan, US aircraft carrier escorts and deploys forward

The same thing happened on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. When the CCP media clamored to teach Pelosi a lesson, and even Hu Xijin proposed to “accompany the military aircraft”, I believe that the high-level officials of the two countries have already communicated to some extent, so Biden will say what the military thinks is not a good time, That is to say, the CCP must have given considerable political pressure or even threatened some kind of military means. However, the U.S. military has stated that the military aircraft carrier will be deployed forward. You are fake, I am real.

When Khrushchev was first suggested by the United States to open a high-level hotline, he experienced a powerless intimidation. Khrushchev threatened with atomic bombs and nuclear submarines for a whole day. As a result, the United States told him very accurately: the deployment of the US fleet Location, according to the Soviet military posture, the US ship commander will have on-site disposal authority. That is to say, once detected and determined that the Soviet Union has a real military threat, the United States will conduct a full-scale active attack. As a result, Khrushchev quickly softened, and was finally scolded by Cuban Castro, no seed!

Today’s CCP implements such crazy fascist rule and fascist nationalism. However, the vast majority of the German people raised their right arms sincerely, and Hitler did not receive any disrespectful nicknames for him. But what about Xi Jinping?

On July 22, the Internet reported that someone on the campus of Tsinghua University had recently posted a leaflet titled “Defending Life from Fascism,” advocating that the public remain powerless to defend something more important: morality and conscience. The school is currently searching for the poster.

This leaflet is very important. It is a revolutionary declaration of Chinese intellectuals after the notice of compulsory loan suspension.

Tsinghua flyer “Defending Life from Fascism” (Photo: Video Screenshot)

Tsinghua flyer “Defending Life from Fascism” (Photo: Video Screenshot)

“We become indifferent and cruel,” the flyer says, “taking pleasure in the suffering of others, drawing upon them an illusory sense of superiority. We indulge in empty grand narratives, masking our powerlessness and despair over our own destiny with imagined collective victories. Attracted by hate speech, they think they can win the competition in the jungle, and they scoff at the values ​​of “liberty”, “democracy”, “equality” and “justice” to defend themselves.

“The tearing of society, the despair of the future, the loss of morality, I believe this has been a common experience of our generation, no matter what ideology you hold.

“But it’s not time to surrender. To defend our lives from fascism, we have to declare war on ourselves.”

The leaflet calls on the public to “defend what is more important – my morals, my conscience” in the face of coercive power and when individuals are powerless to control their own destiny.

In my past programs, I introduced the “White Rose Flyer” under the German fascist rule on my membership website. I think that those who are interested can go and browse. This Tsinghua flyer comes from the common suffering experience of the Chinese people at the moment, but the “White Rose Flyer” contains more contemplation of belief and historical philosophy. Friends are welcome to watch it, I am the first person to translate it all from German, I hope you can find more information and more power there.

Welcome to this full video.

More exclusive current affairs and original exciting series of Jiang Feng’s weekly programs are all on the “City of Hope” member website. Welcome to subscribe and watch.

Responsible editor: Ju Chunqiu

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.