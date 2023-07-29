Home » Jiang Hongjie Calls on Ai Fukuhara to Fulfill Court Judgment: A Look into the Japan Lawsuit
World

Jiang Hongjie Calls on Ai Fukuhara to Fulfill Court Judgment: A Look into the Japan Lawsuit

by admin

Jiang Hongjie Calls on Ai Fukuhara to Fulfill Court Judgment Following Japanese Lawsuit Victory

July 27th, 2021 – In a highly anticipated international press conference held in Japan, Jiang Hongjie announced the victorious outcome of his lawsuit against Ai Fukuhara and called on her to fulfill the court’s judgment. However, Ai Fukuhara, in response, issued a 5-point statement stressing that Japan’s ruling was only a temporary punishment and not a final judgment.

The divorce between Jiang Hongjie and Ai Fukuhara was finalized in July 2021, and since then, Jiang Hongjie has accused Fukuhara of breaking contact since last July. In his press conference, Jiang Hongjie declared that he had emerged victorious in the lawsuit against Fukuhara.

Nevertheless, Ai Fukuhara’s lawyer released a statement countering Jiang Hongjie’s claims. The statement emphasized that Japan’s ruling was merely a temporary punishment and not a final judgment. “For details, please refer to the statement of the Japanese lawyer,” the statement added. It further clarified that the appointed Japanese lawyer had been contacted, and the relevant cases had been handed over to the lawyer for further action, contradicting Jiang Hongjie’s assertion that there was no communication window.

Prior to the press conference, Jiang Hongjie had emotionally pleaded for Fukuhara to hand over their son, expressing his eagerness to see him as soon as possible. His lawyer also conveyed that Fukuhara Ai was required to hand over their son on July 21st, while Jiang Hongjie refrained from resorting to court enforcement out of concern for their son’s well-being. However, Jiang Hongjie warned that if Fukuhara Ai refused to comply, he would file a lawsuit against her for allegedly kidnapping a minor.

See also  Frankfurt airport paralyzed by staff strike: thousands of flights cancelled

Responding swiftly through her lawyer, Ai Fukuhara denied any criminal involvement in the alleged kidnapping and refuted the accusations. She highlighted the ongoing court proceedings in Taiwan, China, cautioning the parties against divulging details in public.

In conclusion, Jiang Hongjie’s press conference called for Ai Fukuhara to respect and cooperate with the court judgment. The unfolding legal battle between the former couple continues to captivate public attention.

Original Title: Jiang Hongjie Hits Back at Ai Fukuhara, Urges Respect and Cooperation with the Judiciary

Editor in Charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

4 foods that are full of bad fats...

The United States has announced that it will...

In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people...

Pope Francis expresses concern for climate-affected regions and...

Missile on the Russian city of Taganrog, the...

“If your home is in NATO, accept NATO...

Waste on fire at Ciampino, dense smoke near...

Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian...

now for him a single room and playstation...

Alison Goldfrap, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy