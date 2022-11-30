Former CCP leader Jiang Zemin (Image: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, November 30, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Jiaqi) On November 30,the cpcformer party leaderJiang ZeminDied in Shanghai at the age of 96.During Jiang Zemin’s tenure, he initiated the brutal persecution of Falun Gong and usedMissiles threaten Taiwan。

China‘s official media Xinhua News Agency reported that Jiang Zemin suffered from leukemia combined with multiple organ failure and died in Shanghai at 12:13 on the 30th.

The Chinese website of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that after Deng Xiaoping replaced Zhao Ziyang, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China who was forced to step down in the “June 4th” incident, with Jiang Zemin in 1989, under Jiang Zemin’s rule, the CCP has continuously strengthened its control of power and suppressed democracy. movement, to suppress domestic dissidents, and to suppress the Falun Gong organization. As for Taiwan, Jiang Zemin wanted to influence Taiwan’s first presidential election and ignited the Taiwan Strait crisis in 1996, causing cross-strait relations to stagnate for many years.

Chapter 8 of the book “Jiang Zemin and His Man” mentioned that Jiang Zemin was very worried about Taiwan’s elections during his tenure, fearing that the sound of Taiwan’s democratic elections would affect the domestic people’s demands for democracy. In order to delay democratic elections indefinitely, the CCP, represented by Jiang Zemin, often throws out fallacies such as “theory of national conditions”, “theory of quality” and that traditional Chinese culture is not suitable for elections.

The article stated that Taiwan and the mainland share the same language and race, and are connected by blood. The success of Taiwan’s general election is tantamount to negating the CCP’s excuse that democracy cannot be practiced in the mainland. How can this prevent Jiang Zemin, an unelected dictator who stole the throne, from worrying?

At the beginning of 1995, Jiang Zemin put forward the so-called “Continue Struggle to Promote the Completion of the Great Reunification of the Motherland” speech, which was called “Jiang’s Eight Points” by the outside world. The book criticizes that “Jiang’s eight points” are nothing new. At that time, cross-strait relations were not tense, and Hong Kong’s handover was imminent. Of course, Jiang Zemin hoped to make a difference in cross-strait relations, so that his contribution could be written into the history books. However, Jiang Zemin is mediocre and incompetent in terms of diplomacy and state governance, and has no ability to innovate systems. As a result, he almost broke out in war.

The book mentions that since Lee Teng-hui took over as the president of the Republic of China in 1988, he has been pursuing pragmatic diplomacy. Internationally recognized intentions are deeply suspicious.

What Jiang Zemin felt most intolerable was that Lee Teng-hui visited his alma mater Cornell University in May 1995 in a private capacity. The US government approved Lee Teng-hui’s trip under the pressure of both houses of Congress. Lee delivered a speech at Cornell University, “What the people want, always in my heart”, expressing his democratic ideas. Later, Lee Teng-hui made further preparations to hold the first general election in Taiwan. Later, under the instigation of veteran military leaders, Jiang Zemin decided to fight back.

In order to prevent Lee Teng-hui from being re-elected in the 1996 presidential election, Jiang Zemin assigned the Communist Army to conduct frequent exercises in order to intimidate Taiwan with force. At that time, the Chinese Communist Army launched a missile test and launched an amphibious landing exercise. It threatened that the missile would be fired over the main island of Taiwan, and even seized the outlying islands of the Golden Horse Islands. The United States urgently mobilized two aircraft carrier battle groups into the Taiwan Strait. The clouds of war are looming.

However, following the espionage case of Liu Liankun, then head of the General Ordnance Department of the Communist Army, the cross-strait relations were mediated by secret history, and the Communist Army finally failed to escalate the exercise.