1. Weather conditions

1domestic real situation

There were strong winds in North China and Jiangnan and South China yesterday, and the temperature dropped in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and other places

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, light to moderate snow fell in parts of northern Xinjiang; light to moderate rain and local heavy rain fell in western Yunnan, eastern Sichuan and other places; eastern Qinghai, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, western Hebei, central Henan, Gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 appeared in parts of Anhui, eastern Zhejiang, southern Fujian, eastern Guangxi, Guangdong, and northern Hainan Island, with local magnitudes of 9 to 10. At 05:00 today compared with 05:00 yesterday, the temperature in Northwest China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and western Jiangnan has risen, and in parts of western Hebei, northeastern Shanxi, eastern Liaoning, central and northern Guangdong, central and southern Guangxi, and northern Hainan Island. 4 ~ 8 ℃ cooling occurs.

2Abroad

（1）South America, Africa, central and southern Southeast Asian tropical islands and other places have strong rainfall

In the past week, local areas such as central and southern Africa, the Brazilian plateau, the Malay Peninsula, and tropical islands in Southeast Asia experienced heavy to heavy rains; Eastern Europe, southern West Siberia, and the northeastern and northwestern United States experienced heavy snowfall.

（2）High temperature continues in Argentina in central and northern Australia

In the past week, sustained high temperatures above 37°C have occurred in central and northern Australia, northern Argentina, and Paraguay, with local maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1domestic key weather

（1）Sustained low temperature in Jiangnan and South China

Affected by the cold air, it is expected that from 08:00 on December 19th to 08:00 on the 21st, the daily minimum temperature in the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, most of South China, eastern Sichuan, western and northern Chongqing will be more than 5°C lower than the same period in history. Among them, the daily minimum temperature in eastern Jiangnan, central and eastern South China is more than 7°C lower than that of the same period in history, and the minimum temperature 0°C line will be located in southern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and central Fujian (see Figures 1 and 2). Central Meteorological Observatory12moon1 9Day06Continue to issue low temperature blue warning。

From the 20th to the 22nd, affected by the cold air, North China, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan will experience a 4-8°C drop in temperature, accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4-6; There will be moderate to heavy snowfall and local blizzards in Shandong Peninsula and other places.

picture1 National minimum temperature anomaly forecast map (12moon19Day08Time-21Day08Time)

picture 2National minimum temperature forecast map (12moon19Day08Time-21Day08Time)

（2）There will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 in the eastern and southern seas of my country

From day to night on the 19th, affected by the cold air, there will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea. Level, gust 10~11. Central Meteorological Observatory December 19th 06Continue to issue sea gale forecast。

2foreign key weather

(1) Strong snowfall in West Siberia and central North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Northern Europe, most of Eastern Europe, southern Canada, northern United States, Western Siberia, the Midwest of the Far East, and local heavy snow; central and southeastern Brazil, Bolivia and other places There are heavy rains.

（2）High temperatures continue in central and northern Australia

In the next three days, there will be high-temperature weather in central and northern Australia, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-39°C and a local temperature of around 42°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

12moon19 Day08time to20 Day08hour,There was light snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Tibet, eastern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, southern Shaanxi, and northwestern Henan. There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, western and northeastern Yunnan, eastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, and eastern Hainan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of western Gansu, eastern Qinghai, and central and western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 3). There will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea. Among them, some sea areas in the southwest of the South China Sea can reach winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11.

picture3 National precipitation forecast map (12moon19Day08Time–20Day08Time)

12moon20Day 08time to21 Day08hour,There are light to moderate snowfalls in the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia and the central and southern parts of Northeast China, among which there are local heavy snowfalls (5-9 mm) in eastern Liaoning, central Jilin and southeastern parts. There is sleet in parts of northern and southern Anhui, and eastern Shandong Peninsula. There was light rain in parts of central and northeastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, northern Hunan, central and western Hubei, southern Henan, northeastern Zhejiang, and central and eastern Hainan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the northeast of Northwest China, central and northern North China, and central Inner Mongolia (see Figure 4). The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9.

picture4 National precipitation forecast map (12moon20Day08Time-21Day08Time)

12moon21 Day08time to2 2Day08hour,Northwestern Xinjiang, northern Shandong Peninsula, and most of Northeast China experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, parts of central and eastern Heilongjiang, northeastern Jilin, and northeastern Shandong Peninsula experienced heavy snowfall. Local blizzards (10-19 mm ). There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, central Yunnan, and northeastern Yunnan. There are 5-6 winds in parts of northern North China, most of the Northeast, and the Shandong Peninsula (see Figure 5).

picture5 National precipitation forecast map (12moon21Day08Time-22Day08Time)

4. Influence and attention

1. Pay attention to the adverse effects of the low temperature in the southern region and the cold air process on the 20-22 day on energy supply, epidemic prevention and control, and facility agriculture;

2. Since the 20th, snowfall in Northeast China has increased, and attention should be paid to the adverse impact on transportation and energy supply;

3. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds in the southern waters of my country on ship navigation and operating platforms;

4. Weather services for forest, grassland and urban and rural fire prevention;

5. Meteorological service for the Yellow River Ice Flood.

