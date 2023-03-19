Original title: Assemble and set sail to the sea, guests and friends from all over the world come to Jiangsu for foreign economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, press the fast forward button

Since the beginning of this year, Jiangsu has seized the major benefits of comprehensive optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, actively carried out foreign economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, supported foreign trade enterprises to set sail to expand overseas markets to grab orders, and attracted guests and friends from all over the world to come to Jiangsu to discuss cooperation and seek business opportunities, so as to improve the quality of foreign trade and foreign investment. Inject strong momentum.

As an important sector of Jiangsu’s foreign trade and foreign investment, Suzhou has performed well this year. The latest statistics show that the actual use of foreign capital in Suzhou in January was 796 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 28.7%. Behind the rising data of foreign investment against the trend is the unremitting efforts of the provincial and municipal levels to work together to promote investment promotion and economic and trade negotiations.

Xu Xiaoyan, deputy director of the Suzhou Industrial Park Foreign Affairs Office, said: “Specific personnel go to specific countries to carry out important economic and trade consultation tasks. Multiple round trips count as one batch, which is a timely rain for Suzhou Industrial Park.”

With the support of policies, various places have gone out one after another. Cities such as Nanjing, Suzhou and Wuxi successively held a series of investment promotion and economic and trade negotiation activities in Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau, and promoted the implementation of a number of major cooperation projects, with a total intended investment of over 260 billion yuan, fully demonstrating the strength and resilience of Jiangsu. The economic growth trend has further enhanced the outside world‘s confidence in investing in Jiangsu’s future development.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center reporter/Yin Meiyou, Yang Fanqi, Daozheng Xu Peiyu, Shi Huixuan, editor/Zhao Lijing)

(Editors in charge: Li Jingye, Geng Zhichao)