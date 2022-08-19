Home World Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Industry Trends Inner Mongolia launches “two cancers” screening for low-income families
Inner Mongolia launches “two cancers” screening for low-income families

Release date: 2022- 08- 19 13: 22

Information Sources:
Health News

News from our newspaper (special correspondent Chai Yujia) Recently, the “two cancers” screening project for women in rural pastoral areas and urban low-income families co-sponsored by the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Health Commission and the District Women’s Federation was launched.

In order to expand the coverage of “two cancers” screening, Inner Mongolia will provide free “two cancers” screening for women aged 35 to 64 in rural pastoral areas and urban low-income families in 103 banner counties (districts) in 12 league cities in the region. It is reported that since 2009, Inner Mongolia began to implement the “two cancers” screening project for women of school age in rural and pastoral areas. Currently, 3.4 million people of school-age women in rural and pastoral areas have undergone free cervical cancer screenings, and 1 million people of school-age women in rural and pastoral areas have free breast cancer screenings. As of 2021, the early diagnosis rate of cervical cancer in Inner Mongolia will reach 94.34%, and the detection rate of cervical precancerous lesions in rural (pastoral areas) is 232/100,000. The detection rate of breast cancer and precancerous lesions was 76/100,000, and the early diagnosis rate of breast cancer reached 75.25%.

See also  Kazakhstan, President Tokayev: "Russian troops away within ten days". And appoints a new premier

