On August 12, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, conducted a special investigation on scientific and technological innovation. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on scientific and technological innovation, focus on the goals and requirements of “being a demonstration and be the first”, unswervingly promote the construction of innovative Jiangxi, and thoroughly implement the innovation-driven development strategy, the strategy of strengthening the province with science and technology, and the talent pool. The strategy of strengthening the province, giving full play to the supporting and leading role of scientific and technological innovation, providing a powerful engine for high-quality leap-forward development, and welcoming the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results.

Shi Wenbin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, accompanied the investigation.

The new Jiangxi Science and Technology Museum, which was officially opened in January this year, has nearly 600 permanent exhibits (sets), and its scale and hardware facilities are among the first-class in the country. Enjoy the innocence of scientific principle experiments, travel in outer space on a cosmic explorer, travel back to the era of industrial revolution to experience scientific and technological achievements… Yi Lianhong walked into the exhibition halls with great interest. He said that the Science and Technology Museum is very informative, interesting and interactive, and it is a big classroom for young people to carry out science education, stimulate scientific interest, and cultivate scientific dreams. It is necessary to further enrich and innovate the content of popular science exhibition and teaching, and attract more young people to enter the science and technology museum and fall in love with the science and technology museum. During the visit, Yi Lianhong learned in detail about the operation and management of the Science and Technology Museum, the effectiveness of popular science and the development of activities. He pointed out that with first-class platforms and hardware, first-class operations and management are also required. It is necessary to strengthen services, open museums, and take the initiative to invite more young people from all over the province to sow scientific seeds and light up innovative dreams, so as to truly make the Provincial Science and Technology Museum a large base for popular science that radiates, serves and drives the whole province.

Scientific computing, industrial simulation, artificial intelligence… The provincial computing center has the fastest and most functional supercomputer in our province, with a computing speed of 1400 trillion times per second. Yi Lianhong inspected the operation of the supercomputing public service platform, and hoped that the provincial computing center will adhere to the market demand-oriented, strengthen the attributes of public welfare services, focus on the long-term, innovate the mechanism, strengthen the platform, the government and enterprises to build and share, and further improve and do better Stronger and bigger. Yi Lianhong also went into the computer room to visit the scientific research staff of the center. He pointed out that the supercomputer is an important carrier of serving technological innovation and a new driving force for the implementation of the “No. 1 Development Project” to make the digital economy better and stronger. It is necessary to seize development opportunities, integrate the province’s resources, increase investment, strengthen the construction of super-computing facilities, gather innovative talents, strive to build a regional high-end platform for innovation, and promote the construction of innovative Jiangxi.

Afterwards, Yi Lianhong came to the Provincial Science and Technology Department and the Provincial Science and Technology Association respectively, and cordially visited the cadres and workers of the organs, shook hands with everyone, had in-depth exchanges, and learned more about the province’s investment in science and technology funds, the training of innovative talents, and the effectiveness of popular science work. Give affirmation to everyone’s hard-working spirit of fighting, working hard, and striving to be first-class.

At the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Yi Lianhong emphasized that the 15th Provincial Party Congress put forward the goal of building “six Jiangxis” in an all-round way, and the top priority is to build an innovative Jiangxi. As the administrative department in charge of scientific and technological work in the province, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology should further enrich the innovation platform, attract innovative talents, optimize the innovation ecology, stimulate innovation vitality, enhance innovation momentum, accelerate the construction of systems and mechanisms conducive to comprehensive innovation, and strive to create high-level innovation. Innovation platform, vigorously cultivate and build high-level innovation teams, continuously improve the development quality and group size of high-tech enterprises, continuously improve the industrial collaborative innovation system, effectively promote the local transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and allow various innovation elements to flow fully and innovation vitality competes Break out, and strive to make new and greater contributions to the construction and innovation of Jiangxi.

At the Provincial Association for Science and Technology, Yi Lianhong emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the work positioning requirements of the Association for Science and Technology, give full play to the role of the party and the government as a bridge linking scientific and technological workers, and insist on serving scientific and technological workers, innovation-driven development, and improving the national economy. Scientific quality service, serving the scientific decision-making of the party and the government, and uniting the majority of scientific and technological workers around the party more widely. It is necessary to further carry forward the spirit of scientists, cultivate a good style of study, and stimulate innovation, and effectively build the associations of science and technology at all levels into a warm home for the vast number of scientific and technological workers, and strive for “first-class work” in the innovation era with first-class standards.