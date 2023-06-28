Jihadist attack in northern Mali: at least 13 civilians killed and dozens injured

Thirteen civilians They were killed e tens wounded during a jihadist terrorist attack that took place yesterday in the north of Mali. The news was released by two local officials who have explicitly requested anonymity. At the time of the attack, the Malian army was not present.

As to how many people were killed and injured in the attack there are a few discrepancies even listening to the reconstructions provided by testimony. One of them stated that “the provisional balance is now 13 dead and a dozen injured. Hundreds of people have abandoned several villages in the town of Gabéro”, while another spoke of “many people killed, more than 17“.

