Home » Jihadist attack in northern Mali: at least 13 civilians killed and dozens injured
World

Jihadist attack in northern Mali: at least 13 civilians killed and dozens injured

by admin
Jihadist attack in northern Mali: at least 13 civilians killed and dozens injured

Thirteen civilians They were killed e tens wounded during a jihadist terrorist attack that took place yesterday in the north of Mali. The news was released by two local officials who have explicitly requested anonymity. At the time of the attack, the Malian army was not present.

As to how many people were killed and injured in the attack there are a few discrepancies even listening to the reconstructions provided by testimony. One of them stated that “the provisional balance is now 13 dead and a dozen injured. Hundreds of people have abandoned several villages in the town of Gabéro”, while another spoke of “many people killed, more than 17“.

Previous Article

Russia declares Novaja Gazeta Europe “undesirable” organization on the national territory

See also  Why did Remco Evenepoel withdraw from the 2023 Giro d'Italia? The cause of the withdrawal of the pink jersey

You may also like

ACCIDENTS Uggè of Fai-Conftrasporto: “Too many accidents between...

Kevin Spacey’s London trial begins

Russia declares Novaya Gazeta Europe “undesirable” organization on...

IT-alert, first test in Tuscany (with real earthquake)

ho.lly, we know ho’s virtual ambassador. Mobile

they will be able to assist up to...

Chiffi case, 10 days disqualification and 50,000 euro...

a trailer dedicated to Morgana

Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July...

Why Israeli officials are suddenly labeling settler pogroms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy