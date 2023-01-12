New York – Had two skin cancers removed from the first lady of America, Jill Biden. The surgery took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a Bethesda, Maryland. The White House doctor communicated it, Kevin O’Connor. During the operation it was confirmed that the small lesion located above the right eye of the president’s wife United States it was a basal cell carcinoma, the most common malignancy in skin cancers. During the surgery, the doctors also identified another small lesion, but on the left eyelid, which was quickly removed and sent to the laboratory for a “standard microscopic examination”. Another lesion was identified in the left side of the chest. The tumor had the consistency of basal cell carcinoma, a less severe form of skin cancer, he explained O’Connor, compared to others, such as melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma, because it does not tend to metastasize. If caught early, the cancer does not spread. At the end of the operation, the first lady’s face was swollen and marked but, added the personal doctor, she was “in a good mood and feeling well”.

The president in hospital with his wife

Jill Biden, 71, returning from the state visit in Mexico with her husband, she will spend the night in the hospital and will return to the White House in the morning. To accompany her to Walter Reed it was the president himself, who stayed by his side all day, canceling any kind of engagement.

The couple’s son and the tumor

It’s not the first time that i Biden are facing cancer. To the president’s son, Beau Biden, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. Beau died in 2015, aged 46. The father has often spoken of his personal tragedy, attributing his son’s illness to prolonged exposure to fires in contaminated areas in Iraq, a fate similar to thousands of veterans. The choice of White House not to hide the first lady’s illness was appreciated by many Americans, especially those who have a person with cancer, also because Jill’s case, and the dedication of her husband who was by her side, is seen as an example of hope for other people and a sign of transparency towards citizens.