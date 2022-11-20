“There’s no one else I’d rather dance with.” At the end of a long day of celebrations, Jill Biden chooses to entrust Twitter with her last romantic message addressed to her husband, the president of the United States: «Happy birthday, Joe! I love you», adds the first lady, publishing two photos of the two of them smiling, as they dance together hand in hand. They are the only two images released by the White House on Biden’s 80th birthday.

In American history, it is the first time that an incumbent president has reached this milestone, destined to rekindle doubts and questions about his candidacy for the second term of a president. Biden blew out the candles without any flashy celebrations: The White House has not scheduled any public events and has not specifically indicated how, or if, the president would celebrate his birthday.

Yesterday, however, had already been a day of celebration for the Biden family. The president celebrated the wedding of his niece Naomi, banned from the press, in front of about 250 guests, on the South Lawn of the White House.

It is also with his family that the Democrat intends to discuss his possible new run for president for 2024. For the moment, Biden reiterates that he “intends” to run as a candidate and has promised to make his decision public early next year. According to various polls, the majority of Americans reject the idea of ​​a new candidacy of Obama’s former deputy.

Biden is no exception in the American political landscape, where it is not uncommon to come across influential personalities who are over 70 or even 75 years old. However, the mid-term elections marked the beginning of a generational change in the Democratic Party. Influential Nancy Pelosi, 82, for example, on Thursday gave up running for a new term as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Biden underwent a detailed medical check-up about a year ago which resulted in “vigorous” and “in good health“. But the president of the United States is exhausting work, which always leaves its mark. And the stiffening of Biden’s gait and some moments of apparent confusion make it difficult to forget his venerable age.