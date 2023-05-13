jimmy butler shirtless at press conference | Sports

Jimmy Butler came shirtless to the press conference, Kyle Lauri “stinged” him.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/NBA

Jimmy Butler led Miami to the East Finals. Thanks to his phenomenal games, the Heat managed to knock out the New York Knicks (4-2) in the series. And not only that, first he knocked out Toronto in the play-in tournament, then Milwaukee and now the team from the “big apple”. After all that, he came shirtless to the press conference.

In his own style, he celebrated his success again and then stood in front of journalists and cameras. He was soon joined by playmaker Kyle Lauri who was surprised to see his teammate shirtless. Jimmy told him that he would have to take his shirt off too. “I would take it off too, but I don’t want to embarrass him“, joked Lauri and made everyone present laugh.

In the playoffs, Butler averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. To advance to the grand finals and fight for the NBA title, they will play against the winner of the seventh match played by Boston and Philadelphia.

“We need to win eight more times to reach the goal. I’ve always said that we’re all in this together. I’m proud of my teammates and the way we played,” said Butler.