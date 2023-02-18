Seriously ill and dying, Jimmy Carter he has decided to spend the remaining time with his family. “After a series of brief hospital stays, the former US president decided today to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care, rather than further medical interventions,” his foundation said on Saturday. .

Ninety-eight years old, Jimmy Carter he is the oldest surviving American president. Author of the Camp David accords which led, in March 1979, to the signing of the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty, the democrat had been strongly criticized in his country during the taking of American hostages in Iran in 1979-80. However, Carter also obtained several important results on the international scene such as the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with China and the signing of the agreement for the “limitation of strategic weapons” with Russia, the SALT-2.

After leaving the White House defeated in 1980 by the Republican Ronald Reagan, he founded the Carter Center in 1982 to promote development, health and conflict resolution around the world. In 2002 he received the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, in particular for “his decades of tireless efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts”. Jimmy Carter has suffered from a series of health issues that required him to be hospitalized multiple times in 2019.