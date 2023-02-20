Home World “Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no medical interventions”. The dying ex-president
World

“Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no medical interventions”. The dying ex-president

by admin
“Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no medical interventions”. The dying ex-president

“He has decided to spend the remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical interventions“. To speak is the foundation of Jimmy Carter, the Carter Center, which announced that the former president, after a series of brief hospitalizations, decided to receive only palliative care at home, specifying that the family “asked for respect for privacy at this time.” Following the announcement, his nephew Jasonwrote on Twitter of “having met his grandparents yesterday” and that “they are serene”. “As always their home is filled with love,” she tweeted Jason Carterformer Senator of the Georgia, thanking “everyone for the affectionate words”. The former president democratic98, was elected in 1976 after defeating Gerald Ford in 1976, only to be beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1980. In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Previous Article

Rents too expensive in Portugal: now the state buys abandoned houses. Goodbye to golden visas and licenses (also for Airbnb)

Next article

Ukraine, Macron: “Moscow must be defeated, not crushed. The war will end only with negotiations”

next

See also  More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops remain behind at Azov Steel Plant, hundreds injured

You may also like

Palermo holds back the leaders Frosinone and is...

Multiple U.S. pilots spotted a large white balloon...

Luka Dončić played badly because of his girlfriend...

«Our integration with the EU is irreversible»- Corriere...

agreement between Swisscom and the social partners

Steam Deck now supports direct transfer of games...

The American metal band Pantera already has its...

Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls...

World Day of Social Justice: the UN presents...

The reason why 60 children in the same...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy