“He has decided to spend the remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical interventions“. To speak is the foundation of Jimmy Carter, the Carter Center, which announced that the former president, after a series of brief hospitalizations, decided to receive only palliative care at home, specifying that the family “asked for respect for privacy at this time.” Following the announcement, his nephew Jasonwrote on Twitter of “having met his grandparents yesterday” and that “they are serene”. “As always their home is filled with love,” she tweeted Jason Carterformer Senator of the Georgia, thanking “everyone for the affectionate words”. The former president democratic98, was elected in 1976 after defeating Gerald Ford in 1976, only to be beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1980. In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.