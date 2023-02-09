JIMMY CHOO X SAILORMOON

Unveiled the collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series

On the JIMMY CHOO website a mysterious countdown has appeared that will not have escaped the most attentive fashion victim. It would seem to announce the imminent release of a collection entirely dedicated to Sailor Moon.

Let’s find out together what it is.

The well-known luxury brand Jimmy Choo is not new to collaborations with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

Already in July he had delighted us by presenting his precious “Crystal Boots”, a pair of fuchsia boots, inspired by the boots worn by the protagonist heroine of the series, Usagi Tsukino; all encrusted with genuine Swarovski crystals, including some extra-large that form Sailor Moon’s signature crescent moon at the top of the boot.

These boots, which can be awarded for the modest sum of 13 thousand euros at the time of launch, were exhibited for the first time last July 1 at the event Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum in the Roppongi district of Tokyo, near where the anime is set.

This time, however, the creative director of the luxury brand, Sandra Choi, will not limit himself to presenting just one model, but will release an entire collection created in collaboration with the mangaka Naoko Takeuchi.

In this limited edition, which enhances the pop culture influence of Sailor Moon, luxury footwear meets the world of manga in a tribute to audacity and femininity.

Each Jimmy Choo model is directly inspired by the styles represented in the original manga illustrations. The colors and distinctive features of each Sailor warrior can easily be traced back to the reference model.

A Sailor Moon, a warrior of justice whose attacks revolve around the moon, the fuchsia snug boots set with gems are inspired. For the character of Sailor Mercury, warrior of water and wisdom, we find ankle boots in blue patent leather with a dizzyingly high platform. The red patent décolleté, on the other hand, could only be inspired by Sailor Mars, warrior of fire and passion. For Sailor Jupiter, warrior of thunder and courage, we have green amphibians with tank soles. Finally a Sailor Venuswarrior of love and beauty, are inspired by the beautiful platform pumps, made of yellow silk, embellished with Swarovski crystals and a graceful ankle strap (the real gem of this model is the symbol of the planet Venus shown on the zipper).

But it doesn’t end there!

In addition to the five shoe models (which let’s face it are a little flashy and not for everyone) we will also find some fabulous sneakers and a line of bags that show the beautiful plates of the manga.

The collection will be available online starting February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

It will be possible to view the collection live at Tokyo’s Isetan, London’s Selfridge and Beijing’s China World Mall, as well as select Jimmy Choo stores around the world.

We poor mere mortals will just have to feast our eyes on the images that will be released after the launch of the collection.

Laura Villa

(IG: @la_casa_di_Pikachu)