The 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day gift season of JD New Department Store has officially opened. This year, JD New Department Store will provide consumers with a great selection of new products, customized favors, innovative and diverse interactive gameplay, and personalized service experience. The Chinese Valentine’s Day consumption feast. As consumers’ professional demand for sports outdoor equipment is getting higher and higher, Jingdong New Department Store Sports Outdoor has prepared many brand explosions and new gift boxes with both appearance and professional strength for consumers during the Qixi Festival season. Waiting for super hot products, and for various scenarios such as outdoor travel, romantic dating, sending gifts to convey love, etc., we provide a super-detailed list of sports gifts, so that everyone’s Qixi outdoor sports trip will be more enjoyable and enjoyable. More Professional!

Come to an outdoor exquisite camping, indulge in the sweetness of the two-person world, and leave romantic memories exclusive to two people, which has become the choice of many couples today. JD New Department Store specially launched a sweet travel package jointly named by Mu Gao Di and Line Friedens on Qixi Festival. As one of the “JD New Department Store Super Hot Products”, each item not only has super high value, but also has professional characteristics. , easily meet the various needs of couples traveling, bringing a comfortable leisure experience.

The package includes an automatic tent, front and rear ventilated double doors, easy to enter and exit, and also contains a large area of ​​mesh, breathable and anti-mosquito; equipped with a cute and energetic Brown Bear camping pad that is easy to clean, easy to store, and easy to maintain, and the bottom is made of PE aluminum film material , Soft and comfortable, more moisture-proof, anti-fouling and water-splashing, integrated storage design. The start of cute camping is not over yet. With tents and mats, why are there no campers and camping lights? Owning a portable folding cart can save you the burden of carrying camping items back and forth. The co-branded camper has a large capacity of 100L, a plastic-sprayed iron pipe bracket, and an encrypted 600D Oxford cloth to face the challenge of bumpy and heavy pressure; It not only has super long battery life, but also can be used as a power bank; three-color stepless dimming to meet the needs of various scenarios; red light flashing and SOS function, no fear of outdoor emergencies; IPX4 waterproof level, no fear of wind and rain , making camping flawless and wanton joy.

In the hot summer, swimming pools and beaches have become the “water paradise” for most people. When the Qixi Festival encounters dog days, it has also become a dating destination for couples. At this time, a set of high-value swimsuits with both a sense of design and professionalism can not only make your head turn soar, but also show your good fashion taste. A three-piece swimsuit is your best option. Its unique design instantly fills the fashion atmosphere, and the beauty of the watch is not like a swimsuit. The retro European classic pattern is used, which has the symbolic meaning of “the tree of life”; the gathered steel breast cup is matched with the retro stand-up collar top, the elongated high-waist design, the full wrapping waist and the hip lift; the suspender shoulder straps can be adjusted according to sports needs; The honeycomb technology corset has a high degree of fit with the body, allowing you to enjoy the freedom while playing in the water. And as the brand ambassador Jike Junyi’s swimsuit of the same style, let’s ask which girl can’t be tempted. Men who haven’t chosen a Chinese Valentine’s Day gift for their girlfriend, hurry up and act!

The small whale cave shoes should be said to be one of the hottest shoes this summer. Every girl wants to have one. It is comfortable and cute, and it can also DIY accessories to express their personality and feelings. It is the first choice for gifts for lovely girlfriends. The newly launched classic Kroger small whale series not only has a good-looking appearance and a comfortable foot feel, but also is very easy to clean; the shoe body can be automatically deformed under the action of body temperature to adapt to the shape of the foot, bringing a full range of comfort, Strong grip and not easy to slip, romantic Tanabata holiday with a girlfriend on the beach, how can you miss this artifact!

A good gift is not only a reflection of the sense of festive ritual, but also a powerful carrier for expressing love between couples. How to send your thoughts to your TA’s heart in the Qixi Festival gift-giving strategy? Since they are both the people they like the most, they must give the best “favorite gift”. As “JD’s new department store super popular” FILA Mars second-generation sneakers, they definitely have both appearance and strength. The same style for men and women is very suitable for girlfriends and boyfriends. In terms of design, leather stitching with suede, equipped with local reflective strips, can feel the flickering between walking; camel silk cotton color matching, with breathable mesh, the main retro trend, contrasting color design, full of visual impact, super thick EVA soft sole design, lightweight and comfortable foot feel, with internal heightening effect, soft and elastic when walking; not only the appearance is amazing, but the grip and cushioning force of the shoes are excellent, and the sense of fashion is full. Use this running shoe as a Chinese Valentine’s Day gift, whether it’s for a boyfriend or a girlfriend, it is guaranteed to be full of sincerity. Couples wearing the same style together to go out and blow up the street can’t be more cool!

The romantic Tanabata is also difficult to withstand the heat of the heat. Many couples choose to stay at home to watch dramas, cook and have fun together. In order to avoid getting fat together at home, why not invite a “family fitness instructor” to come, it is not only fun but also to exercise together, and make the Qixi Festival a dynamic new style. FITURE magic mirror is the exclusive and preferred fitness teacher. It can be used as a “big item” for gifts on the Chinese Valentine’s Day. It is very suitable for boyfriends and girlfriends. Accompanying the beloved TA to become beautiful and healthy at home, what could be more romantic than this? As a powerful smart fitness mirror, FITURE magic mirror is both internal and external. The appearance is a full-length mirror that can be hung on the wall. The simple and tough advanced design is suitable for various decoration styles. The difficulty level can be selected, and you can practice at any time. FITURE Magic Mirror can also provide customized exclusive courses according to the needs and athletic ability of account users. Boys and girls can customize different courses. Only a yoga mat and a small amount of equipment are needed to easily break the various restrictions of indoor fitness. It is easy and convenient to use, and the lightweight fitness experience is very suitable for couples who are office workers.

JD.com’s new department store sports and outdoor section has a precise insight into the new needs of users, adheres to “specializing and promoting new products”, and relies on professional products and services to allow users to participate more in sports fitness and outdoor activities, and truly experience the joy brought by sports. This year’s Qixi Festival, JD New Department Store has carefully prepared multiple “Chinese and Italian gifts”, including many super hot products of JD New Department Store. These big-name professional sports equipment from home and abroad are not only beautiful, but also more professional. Romantic Qixi Festival, if you want to express your love and pass on your love, lock in the Qixi Festival season of Jingdong New Department Store, and create your own romantic memories together!