THIS opens its doors on the 1st floor of JK Iguatemi. The flagship of businesswoman Carol Celico was designed to take customers to a complete experience of the brand, which focuses on excellence in quality, sophistication and elegance.

Among the lines, tailoring and knitting, which receive new color charts with each edition, in addition to the Special Collections, which bring fashion information, exclusive prints and even more special fabrics.

“We develop timeless, uncomplicated collections with what we most like to wear, pieces that make us feel good and express our desires,” says Carol.

As a premise of the brand since its birth, oversized models, comprehensive numbering grid and varied styling proposal, which reinforce the All Gender proposal.

From the initial collections, Essential and Basics, to the recent Mushroom, Black Collection and Neutrals, NIINI has explored different styles that please and complete any personality. The success of the collections and its exponential growth made it possible for the brand to celebrate its first anniversary alongside its customers outside the digital environment, in a unique and exclusive space.