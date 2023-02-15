For those who want to take advantage of the recess dates of the Carnival holiday, São Paulo has a series of cultural and entertainment activities, both for tourists and for residents of the capital.

O JK Iguatemi It has an innovative and representative project, which today consolidates itself as one of the main shopping malls in Brazil, with a qualified and exclusive mix of stores, uniting art, culture, leisure and gastronomy in a single space.

Check out some of the dining options located at JK Iguatemi:

O Astor it’s one of those bars that could be in any big city in the world. With art deco references, walls covered in photos and licks, tiled floors and amber lighting, the house is a safe haven for enjoying the bohemia. A complete, cosmopolitan bar, connected to the world, capable of meeting all gastronomic ethyl desires. Precise and innovative cocktails, comfort and inspiration cuisine, well-prepared draft beer, smart selection of wines and spirits. Service that calls by name in a charming setting. With one foot in the past and the other in the future, Astor began to set trends.

Result of the partnership between Cia. Tradicional de Comércio and Benny Novak, from ICI Bistrô, the HERE Brasserie brings a modern look to the brasserie concept. Headed by chef Marcelo Tanus, the place values ​​the food and drink served equally, offering a casual menu with a French accent, which enjoys the freedom brought by bistronomie to create its own classics. With a strong presence, the bar pays special attention to beers, honoring their origins, but also draws inspiration from Parisian cafes for its selection of cocktails and wines.

Born from the dream of providing a unique experience and differentiating itself from everything that has already been seen in São Paulo, the Restaurant Fahrenheit brings a contemporary gastronomy, providing all brand experience. In a space of 350 square meters, the project signed by the architect Octavio de Sanctis, brings a contemporary and attractive environment. With dishes from the most diverse origins such as Spain, Thailand, the United States and Italy, the menu prepared by the chef has dishes to balance all palates, from hot to cold and from individual to shared.

O San Paolo Bakery is located on the ground floor of Shopping JK Iguatemi and features an “open” unit in the center of the main corridor. With a privileged view, the space allows you to taste a letter of authorial drinks and enjoy the trendy local movement.

With Italian cuisine and sandwiches treated as haute cuisine, the relaxed atmosphere offers an Italian-style experience without ceasing to be casual, being the ideal space to socialize with colleagues and still enjoy good Italian cuisine.

The Attivo group led by Gabriel Abrão, which owns names of upscale houses in São Paulo such as Kitchin, Su and Aima and the piano bar Gioia, has just opened the Italian restaurant The Serene at the JK Iguatemi mall.

Experience the fascinating spirit of the Italian Riviera with an elegant and timeless decor that features a bar and main lounge inspired by the Amalfi Coast.

The cuisine is inspired by the South of Italy and features a menu with creative and refreshing options, as well as a crudo bar with several fresh options such as oysters, octopus and white fish.

O Kitchin was born to be more than a Japanese restaurant. It was designed to be a place with a contemporary and unique atmosphere. The space, the dishes, the music, the decoration, everything makes Kitchin a unique experience of immersion in flavors and art.

The menu includes classic and contemporary recipes executed with great technique and precision. It is worth highlighting the cuts that give rise to sushi and sashimi, with always fresh fish. With a modern and contemporary atmosphere, the environment is divided between a counter and the main hall, with pleasant background music. To drink, a great selection of wines and sakes, as well as signature drinks.

This carnival, colors, beads and masks gain sweet edible facets at Confeitaria DAMA between the 7th and 26th of February. In the six DAMA stores, classics are dressed up: the brigadeiro éclairs and the brigadeiro in a cup are finished with colored beads.

But the real stars of the show are the brigadeiro cake and the chocolate cupcakes covered with brigadeiro, which are coated with colored beads and decorated with a carnival mask made of fondant.