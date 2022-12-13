In Edinburgh, her hometown, the Scottish writer JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, is funding a new “shelter” for women. Beira’s Place, named after the Scottish goddess of winter, will offer support and support to women aged 16 and over who have experienced sexual violence or abuse at any point in their lives. The center will open its doors in 2023 and will be entirely managed with female staff. JK Rowling has stated that Beira’s Place will be a support and advocacy service.

“As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I know how important it is that victims have access to women-centred and women-provided care at such a vulnerable time. I hope Beira’s Place will allow more women to process and recover from their trauma.” The service will be led by a board of five women experienced in coping with trauma.

JK Rowling herself, Rhona Hotchkiss, former director of Cornton Vale women’s prison, Johann Lamont, leader of Scottish Labor from 2011 to 2014, Dr Margaret McCartney, general practitioner, academic and journalist, and Susan Smith, director of the For Women Scotland group. The all-female professional team will be led by a general manager, Isabelle Kerr, and a deputy general manager, Susan Domminney. The two women have more than 30 years’ experience working in specialist organizations such as the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis, a shelter and treatment center for women who have experienced rape and sexual assault.