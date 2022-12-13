Home World JKRowling: Harry Potter’s mom opens center for abused women
World

JKRowling: Harry Potter’s mom opens center for abused women

by admin
JKRowling: Harry Potter’s mom opens center for abused women

In Edinburgh, her hometown, the Scottish writer JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, is funding a new “shelter” for women. Beira’s Place, named after the Scottish goddess of winter, will offer support and support to women aged 16 and over who have experienced sexual violence or abuse at any point in their lives. The center will open its doors in 2023 and will be entirely managed with female staff. JK Rowling has stated that Beira’s Place will be a support and advocacy service.

“As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I know how important it is that victims have access to women-centred and women-provided care at such a vulnerable time. I hope Beira’s Place will allow more women to process and recover from their trauma.” The service will be led by a board of five women experienced in coping with trauma.

JK Rowling herself, Rhona Hotchkiss, former director of Cornton Vale women’s prison, Johann Lamont, leader of Scottish Labor from 2011 to 2014, Dr Margaret McCartney, general practitioner, academic and journalist, and Susan Smith, director of the For Women Scotland group. The all-female professional team will be led by a general manager, Isabelle Kerr, and a deputy general manager, Susan Domminney. The two women have more than 30 years’ experience working in specialist organizations such as the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis, a shelter and treatment center for women who have experienced rape and sexual assault.

See also  Germany suspends Nord Stream 2. Gas prices soar

You may also like

EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Focused on Discussing the...

Taiwan, 18 Chinese nuclear bombers in the air...

The “ship jam” incident in Turkey boosted shipping...

Ukraine, latest news. New EU proposal: gas price...

The Indian media said that China and India...

British media: Scholz says Germany is willing to...

Qatargate, dismissed Eva Kaili vice-president of the European...

Pope Francis: We are in difficult times, but...

EU agreement on minimum tax, effective minimum tax...

Pope Francis: Dialogue between Jews and Christians must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy