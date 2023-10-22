JMGO 02 ultra short throw triple laser projector

The JMGO O2 projector is a Full HD DLP model equipped with a triple laser light source. It offers a throw ratio of 0.18:1. All-in-one system, it has two 10 watt speakers.

This device is equipped with a glass and resin composite lens. Its brightness must reach 750 CVIA lumens (new Chinese standard which does not correspond to Ansi lumens) and a native resolution of 1920×1080 points (Full HD). Its native contrast is announced at 1350:1.

It features optical zoom and autofocus along with intelligent obstacle avoidance and six-axis calibration.

JMGO 02

When it comes to connectivity, this device offers a wide range of options, including USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 (eARC) ports. It incorporates Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Despite its Full HD resolution, it will accept 4K/UHD HDR10/HLG sources by downscaling.

This model is primarily intended for the Chinese market but the brand has accustomed us to developing global versions. A 4K XPR version called JMGO 02 Ultra must also be marketed.

Ultra is very trendy in projector references this season!

